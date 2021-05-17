Boxing and YouTube are set to combine yet again as Floyd Mayweather takes on Logan Paul; here is all the ticket information that you need to know.

Many are probably wondering why YouTuber Paul, who has a following which includes over 20 million subscribers, would enter the same ring as Mayweather.

Even though Mayweather is now aged 44 and coming out of retirement, he is still understandably the huge favourite.

The fight won’t affect their career stats as it is just an exhibition match, but with Mayweather 50-0 and Logan Paul 0-1, you can clearly see why Mayweather is the heavy favourite for this bout.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the fight are currently not available to purchase. However, tickets are expected to go on sale as soon as possible and we will be the first to inform you of any updates that occur.

However, tickets to watch via pay-per-view are already on sale on Fanmio. Viewers can also watch the match using Showtime PPV.

What are the prices for the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight?

Ticket prices for attending the event are yet to be determined, but the pay-per-view package cost has been revealed.

If fans want to watch the game via Fanmio, they can buy an exclusive package which includes the live stream as well as a limited edition t-shirt. This package costs $49.99 (around £35).

It will be an entertaining spectacle and there will definitely be a global audience tuning in for the fight.

It will be an entertaining spectacle and there will definitely be a global audience tuning in for the fight.

