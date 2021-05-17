McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo is expecting Lewis Hamilton to edge out Max Verstappen in this season's Formula 1 title fight.

The Briton and the Dutchman have already exchanged blows in the fight for the Drivers' crown this year but it is Hamilton currently with the edge as he leads by 14 points after winning three of the opening four Grands Prix.

Up next, we head to the streets of Monte-Carlo this weekend and it remains to be seen who's going to strike next, in what is proving an engrossing battle for the championship.

Of course, it's still early but the races are going to come thick and fast over the coming weeks now with us getting firmly into the European season and the title fight will really begin to take shape over the next couple of months.

Many are already offering their predictions over who's going to emerge victorious of the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers, then, and, for Daniel Ricciardo, experience could win the day with him backing Hamilton, especially after being impressed with what he's seen from the Brit in the opening events of the season:

"A lot of people are probably tipping their hat to Lewis,” the Aussie said to Autosport.

“He's getting it dished back at him and he's holding his ground. And, I guess, showing people that maybe doubted him, why he is as good as he is.

“At this stage, you'd always, I guess, take experience.

“So if it was really down to the wire, then I think Lewis has shown some strong signs. But then again, if there's a gap, Max goes for it. That's why obviously I respect Max a lot.”

Hamilton and Verstappen have gone wheel-to-wheel in every race so far this season and, up until now, it's been firm but fair stuff.

Lewis fended off Max in Bahrain before the Dutchman wrestled the lead from the Briton at Imola at the first corner.

Portugal saw Hamilton overhaul Verstappen and then team-mate Valtteri Bottas for victory in round three before a superb drive and strategy in Spain saw Lewis earn his third win of the year - overtaking Max in the closing laps on the way.

