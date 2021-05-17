Alisson Becker etched his name in Premier League history on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool's Premier League clash against West Brom at The Hawthorns was of the utmost importance.

The Reds needed a victory to stay in contention for finishing for the top four.

Their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League looked to be hanging by a thread with the two sides level going into the 95th minute.

But Alisson would come to his side's rescue as he came up for a corner and powered home a header to win Liverpool the game.

It was an emotional moment and one that will be remembered for many, many years to come.

Many Liverpool fans would have watched the goal countless times by now.

And a video has emerged on Twitter which makes the moment look even better.

The goal has been put in slow-motion and dubbed to Baywatch music and it's absolutely incredible. Watch it below:

Alisson was clearly emotional after the goal and he dedicated it to his late father in his post-match interview.

"You can't explain these things. I couldn't be happier than l am now," Alisson told Sky Sports.

"I just tried to run into a good place and be in a good position to try and help my players, to bring a defender, but nobody followed me. I am lucky and blessed. Some things you can't explain.

"Football is my life… I hope my father was there to see it with God on his side celebrating.

"I have been away from interviews for a long time because it was difficult - I always get emotional on that subject.

"But I want to thank all of you, all the Premier League, all the players and teams, I've had letters, for example, from Everton, Man City, Chelsea [and more]. I want to say thank you. If it wasn't for you all I could never have got through it."

