The undisputed world heavyweight title unification clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury was as good as confirmed on Sunday evening.

Taking to social media, Fury stated that his showdown with AJ will take place on August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

While a short video from The Gypsy King is not quite an official announcement, it seems safe to say that the long-awaited fight is finally going to happen.

Now that the ridiculously drawn-out negotiations look to be at an end, the attention of the boxing world can, at last, turn to what will happen when Joshua and Fury step inside the ropes together.

One of the first notable names to break down the fight is former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye.

Although he never faced either man in his own career, 'The Hayemaker' has spent a lot of time around both Joshua and Fury at various points over the years. In fact, Haye was scheduled to meet Fury on two separate occasions - before injury forced him out of both bouts. The 40-year-old Londoner, then, is well placed to give an opinion on how one of the most anticipated fights in boxing history will go.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Haye broke down the strengths of each fighter, before ultimately picking a winner.

"I like the dedication of Joshua and I think he has a good chance of winning it early," declared Haye.

"People think I’m crazy but that’s just the way I see it. I loved his fight against Wladimir Klitschko - he took his licks and got back up and showed the heart of a champion."

Joshua had one of the tougher nights of his career at Wembley Stadium against Klitschko in April 2017. Coming out on top in a back-and-forth battle with the legendary Ukrainian, Joshua was in real trouble in the sixth round of the contest when Klitschko hit him with a massive overhand right.

The shot would have taken out most men, but Joshua somehow found his way through to the bell. Eventually, the Watford-based man secured an 11th-round stoppage, proving his durability to anyone who had doubted him. It is this experience that Haye feels will see Joshua prevail against Fury.

1 of 15 Who is this heavyweight boxer? Oleksandr Usyk Ruslan Chigaev Alexander Povetkin Kubrat Pulev

Read More: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Date, Tickets, Venue, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

As is the case so often in the heavyweight division, Haye sees the fight being won with power - and he gives Joshua a big edge in that regard.

"Tyson isn’t so much of a one-punch specialist. He puts his punches together and his style is that if you throw big looping shots at him he’ll make you look silly. But AJ throws hard, compact punches and he puts them together well. I don’t see this fight going smoothly for Fury at all."

He concluded: "I think it’s a great fight and I really see it being won by stoppage. I’m just so glad we’re so close to seeing it happen."

Every boxing fan across the globe shares Haye's joy at the fight finally becoming a reality. Whichever side of the fence you are on, Joshua and Fury look set to put on a show not to be missed.

News Now - Sport News