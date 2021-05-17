Euro 2020: How To Buy Tickets

Despite the domestic season coming to a close, football fans still have a lot to look forward to in the summer as Euro 2020 will be starting in the first couple weeks of June.

It was meant to be held last year, but the pandemic caused it to be postponed; fans will be more excited than ever to watch the tournament get underway.

What puts this tournament in a different light to the other ones is that due to it being the 60th time that the competition has happened, it will be made into a celebration by having it held across 11 different cities in Europe and not just one country.

Tickets were all sorted before, however the postponement of the tournament has caused issues which will have left any fans in the dark about what is happening.

Where can you buy Euro 2020 tickets?

Football fans had to apply for Euro 2020 tickets and it was all sorted who would be allocated tickets. However due to the pandemic it is not as easy for fans to go to the games, as some of the original host cities are not having games in their stadiums anymore.

There is also a limit on how many fans are allowed in stadiums and the 11 UEFA EURO 2020 host cities will be hosting 25%–33% of the stadium capacity. Therefore fans are not really able to get tickets unless they have been given one by UEFA. The rules are quite strict as well, so it will be hard to pick up tickets from third-party sellers.

With the tournament being postponed, it has meant fans have had to wait longer for an international tournament than expected, however this means that we have two international tournaments in a row, as the World Cup will happen in 2022 in Qatar.

