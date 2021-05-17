Following WrestleMania Backlash last night, Roman Reigns is still the WWE Universal Champion.

'The Head of the Table' defeated Cesaro to retain his title, forcing the challenger to pass out while locked in a guillotine choke.

The pay-per-view marked yet another successful title defence for Reigns, who is being pushed by WWE as the most dominant champion that the company has seen in years. At some point, though, somebody will have to dethrone Reigns. The question is: Can WWE find a Superstar big enough for the role?

That answer may lie in Roman's own family.

For the past couple of weeks on SmackDown, Reigns has been having issues with his cousin Jimmy Uso, who recently returned to WWE television after a long spell out with injury. Roman wants Jimmy to fall in line and help keep the Universal Championship where it belongs, performing the same role that Jey Uso has for months. All in all, Reigns has not treated his family well.

WWE is teasing that Jimmy might eventually turn on Reigns. However, Jimmy Uso vs Roman Reigns does not have the feel of a WrestleMania main event. Given how strongly Roman has been protected over the last year, you suspect that his title run will only end on WWE's biggest stage.

Reigns (and The Usos) do have another cousin, though, who could challenge for the championship at WrestleMania - and he is a pretty big name.

The Rock last competed in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 32, when he defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu match that lasted six seconds. He may be the biggest movie star on the planet at present, but if The Rock could be persuaded to come back and confront Reigns at WrestleMania 38 then WWE could have one of its biggest championship matches of all time.

A poster on Reddit has fantasy booked the storyline between Reigns and The Rock. Interestingly, though, their proposal does not end the family feud at next year's WrestleMania.

The pitch begins with Roman carrying the Universal Championship all the way to WrestleMania 38, where he defends against The Rock. It is only when Rock returns that Jimmy Uso finally turns on Reigns - leading to The Rock (with Jimmy Uso) vs Roman Reigns (with Jey Uso) as the WrestleMania main event.

In that match, The Rock defeats Roman, resulting in 'The Great One' being crowned as the new 'Tribal Chief'.

The fantasy storyline then calls for The Rock, Reigns and The Usos to band together in a faction known as 'The Tribe' - retaining Paul Heyman as their Special Counsel. Gradually, each member of the group would win titles, establishing themselves as the most dominant force in WWE.

As WrestleMania 39 approaches, though, Roman (who by this point would hold the Intercontinental Championship) turns on the rest of his family again. Ultimately, this leads to a second match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 - for the Intercontinental and Universal Championships, as well as the title of 'The Tribal Chief'.

This time, however, The Rock loses the match (in what is assumed to be his final WWE bout) and acknowledges Reigns as the true head of the family.

Whether this would be possible in reality is a long shot, but it would make for some great television if it happened.

By forming a faction of all four family members, WWE could get around having to have The Rock appear on a weekly basis. Reigns, as Intercontinental Champion, would be a strong enough character to carry SmackDown without the Universal Champion being present.

Of course, it will be a hard enough task to make just one match between The Rock and Roman Reigns, let alone a year-plus long storyline. As Vince McMahon is known to be fond of saying, though, "anything can happen in WWE."

News Now - Sport News