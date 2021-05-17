Alisson Becker became the sixth goalkeeper in Premier League history to score on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilian goalkeeper went up for a last minute corner with Liverpool needing a winner in their clash against West Brom.

And he would be the hero as he powered his header past Sam Johnstone.

Liverpool's players sprinted to Alisson with joy. Liverpool's bench also erupted and they were joined by Andy Robertson, who stayed back for the corner.

But one man who didn't show the same emotion as everyone else was Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman's contract at Liverpool runs out in the summer and he looks set to depart the club.

Some of Liverpool's fans have turned on Wijnaldum given the uncertainty about his future.

And his reaction to Alisson's historic goal hasn't helped his cause.

While all of Liverpool's players sprinted to Alisson, Wijnaldum strolled across without the excitement of his teammates.

His reaction can be shown in new footage posted by Liverpool's official website and you can view it below.

It's important to note that Wijnaldum did eventually join in with his teammates' celebrations but he wasn't exactly in a rush to get there.

Many Liverpool fans have slammed the 30-year-old, with some accusing him of not caring about the club any more.

Wijnaldum spoke to the media about his future back in March where he confessed how hard it would be to leave Liverpool.

"It would be really difficult [to leave] because if that happens, you will leave a team who you really love, who you have shared a lot of years together with and where you feel really comfortable," he said, per Liverpool Echo.

"It will be difficult but on the other side, you don't know the situation and why you have to leave, so it all depends on the situation.

"But I will be devastated that I am not going to play for this team anymore for sure."

