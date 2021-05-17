Many boxing fans were probably stunned to hear that legend of the sport Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement yet again, but this time to fight Logan Paul.

Mayweather vs Paul had been rumoured for a short period, but following official confirmation, many will be excited to see the fight go ahead.

Fans of the boxing world will want Mayweather to win while the 20 million subscribers Logan Paul has on YouTube will be wanting him to somehow come away with the victory.

It will be very hard for the YouTuber to do as he is coming up against a boxer who has fought in 50 fights across his career and has won everyone.

Read More: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Date, Tickets, Venue, Live Stream, Betting Odds, Stats And More

Where will the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight take place?

With confirmation of the fight being announced for June 6 2021, we now know where the fight is taking place.

It has been fully confirmed that it will be held at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, which is the home of the Miami Dolphins and Super Bowl LIV.

Logan Paul has a lot of work to do, as his last fight saw him lose to fellow YouTuber KSI and it would have been a bitter pill to swallow as he had a bitter rivalry with the Brit.

Therefore to go from that defeat to fighting an undefeated boxing legend will be a very hard fight. With the two fighters both being from America, it is very understandable to see that the event will take place in their home nation.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News