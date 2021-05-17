Queens Park Rangers transfer rumours: Hoops set for tussle over Ipswich ace Andre Dozzell

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to build upon their impressive end to the 2020/21 campaign by bolstering their squad during the upcoming transfer window.

Having secured the services of Jordy de Wijs on a permanent deal earlier this month, the Hoops also opted to extend Lee Wallace's stay at the club for another year on Saturday.

As well as being linked with moves for the likes of Stefan Johansen, Charlie Austin and Sam Field, QPR could also be in the running for one of Ipswich Town's exciting prospects if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to TWTD, the Hoops are still interested in signing Andre Dozzell from the Tractor Boys but will now face competition from Brentford and Blackburn Rovers for his signature.

Previously linked with a move in February for the 22-year-old, QPR have yet to table an offer for the midfielder who was an ever-present in Ipswich's side last season as he played 43 league games for the club.

However, despite the fact that he signed a new contract last December, Dozzell is reportedly one of a host of players who have been told to find a new club this summer by manager Paul Cook.

Having seen his side miss out on a place in the play-offs, the Ipswich boss is now aiming to completely overhaul his squad in an attempt to bring success back to Portman Road.

Considering that Dozzell's deal runs until 2024, QPR may be forced to spend a sizeable fee on the midfielder if other clubs also decide to submit bids for him in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Dozzell unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent, he has struggled for consistency since bursting onto the scene in 2016 by scoring on his debut against Sheffield Wednesday.

Although the midfielder was a regular starter last season, he failed to provide any direct goal contributions for the Tractor Boys in League One.

However, Dozzell did manage to average a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.76 in the third-tier and illustrated a great deal of versatility by featuring in a number of different positions.

Having already made a positive impact on the development of Ilias Chair during his time in charge of QPR, there is no reason why manager Mark Warburton cannot turn Dozzell into a classy operator at Championship level.

If the Hoops are indeed interested in the midfielder, they must act quickly to secure his services in order to avoid missing out to a Championship rival.

