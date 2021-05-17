Josh Taylor has the chance to become Scotland's first undisputed world champion in the the four belt era when he takes on Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Undefeated in 17 fights, the 30-year-old born in Prestonpans, East Lothian, though currently based out of the Top Rank gym in Las Vegas, Nevada, Taylor (17-0, 13 KO's) will try to write his name into the history books, and in doing so do what no man has done before him, by attempting to beat the formidable Ramirez (26-0, 17 KO's), a former foe of Viktor Postol.

By claiming victory in Sin City, Taylor will follow in the footsteps of the legendary Ken Buchanan (61-8, 27 KO's) in becoming the nation's second undisputed world champion.

Taylor is arguably the best super-lightweight in the world and holds the WBA and IBF world titles and The Ring magazine belt. He sits at No. 2 in GIVEMESPORT's pound-for-pound rankings.

At age 30, he is still in the prime of his career, and his skills inside the ring should not be underestimated. In 2017, he made light work of Ohara Davies (TKO7) and then knocked out Miguel Vazquez.

But 'The Tartan Tornado' insists he has still covered every base in his preparation for the biggest fight of his career to date.

"I’ve trained hard and done everything I can do to the best of my ability," Taylor said to IFL TV. "This is the best prepared I have ever been and I’m going to enjoy the ride.

"This is a colossal fight, not just for myself but for all of Scotland."

"I’d be the first person in Scotland to be a four-belt undisputed world champion, and the first undisputed champion since Ken Buchanan," he added. "To make sporting history and go into the history books is massive and gets my juices flowing."

1 of 20 Where was Muhammad Ali born? Kentucky Arizona Illinois Texas

However, Taylor admits that his upcoming world title fight will be a tough contest between two athletes at the top of their game.

WBC and WBO super-lightweight champion Ramirez is still unbeaten in his 26 pro fights, 17 of which have been knockouts.

He continued: "I’ve always dreamed of being undisputed champion and if you had told me a few years ago I’d nearly be here I wouldn’t have believed you.

"On paper Ramirez is my toughest fight to date.

"He’s a unified world champion and a decorated fighter, but I can’t see him beating me, I can’t see it at all."

Read more: Teofimo Lopez next fight: 'The Takeover' believes he's the best in the world

News Now - Sport News