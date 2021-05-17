Youri Tielemans is now a bonafide Leicester City legend after helping the team win the FA Cup for the first time ever.

In the final against Chelsea, the silky Belgian midfielder scored one of the greatest goals ever seen at Wembley to secure a 1-0 victory for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Tielemans collected the ball from Luke Thomas around 30 yards from goal and then produced an unstoppable long-range effort that flew into the top corner.

The former AS Monaco man could not have connected with the ball any sweeter and Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea goal didn't stand a chance of saving it.

What made the moment in the English capital even better was the fact that supporters were inside the stadium to witness Tielemans' heroics.

Around 22,000 were in attendance at Wembley last Saturday and it meant we got a proper reaction to Leicester's goal rather than out-of-sync fake crowd noise.

On live television, the scenes were incredible, but new footage of Tielemans' goal and the resulting celebrations captures the moment even more perfectly.

You can see what we're on about below.

Video

The alternate angle of the strike itself, the roar as soon as the ball ripples the back of the net, the limbs in the stands as the players run over to the touchline, the video really is just perfect in every single way.

Surely there's not a football fan in the world that won't get goosebumps watching that footage after the year we have all suffered, right?

One fan replied to the video: "'Everything about it is incredible. The roar, the limbs, the players. Beautiful!"

Another tweeted: "That’s the best footage I’ve seen of the goal. Feels like being there."

A third fan added: "That is the best video I’ve seen of it. The scenes were absolutely great."

Football really is nothing without fans and their return to stadiums across England this week after more of the country's lockdown restrictions were lifted really is something to be incredibly excited about.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

