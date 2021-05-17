Derby County news: Fresh update emerges regarding club's future after takeover setback

It has been a rollercoaster of a month for Derby County who have experienced elation as well as despair in relation to off-the-field matters.

The Rams were seemingly heading into a new dawn after avoiding relegation on the final day of the season with Spanish businessman Erik Alonso expected to finalise a deal.

However, current owner Mel Morris was forced to call off negotiations with the 29-year-old last Friday after doubts began to creep in regarding the legitimacy of this proposed takeover.

Currently waiting on whether they will be handed a points deduction from the Football League for breaching Financial Fair Play rules, Derby could find themselves in the third-tier next season.

Whilst the Rams are currently facing an uncertain future, an update has now emerged regarding the potential of a new takeover deal.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Derby are attracting interest from a number of different parties whilst any potential points deduction could be reduced upon appeal by a new owner.

A report by The Telegraph last Thursday revealed that an American consortium was currently in talks with the Rams over a potential takeover following the collapse of Alonso's deal.

Manager Wayne Rooney's plans for the upcoming transfer window have been put on hold due to the fact that his side do not know what league they will be playing in and are currently under an embargo in relation to signing players.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Derby supporters may gain some solace from this update regarding potential new buyers, they will be reluctant to get their hopes up after witnessing two deals collapse since the turn of the year.

With Sheikh Khaled and Alonso both failing to get a deal over the line, the Rams simply have to make sure that any prospective takeover deal is legitimate as a failure to do so could cause more damage to the club.

Although Morris has insisted that he is willing to bankroll the club until he finds a new buyer, he has made no secret about the fact that he wants to call time on his ownership.

Considering that Derby's future is extremely uncertain, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Rooney is forced to sell some of his best young players in order to avoid the prospect of financial turmoil.

Furthermore, relegation to the third-tier could also have a negative impact on the Rams as it will force them to alter their plans in terms of recruitment as they will no longer be able to attract players who are capable of thriving in the Championship.

