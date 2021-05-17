Sunderland news: Aiden McGeady linked with exit ahead of summer transfer window

Sunderland will be aiming to make a positive start to their bid for play-off glory on Wednesday when they head to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln City in the first-leg of their semi-final clash.

After failing to gain automatic promotion in the regular season, the Black Cats will now need to navigate their way through a knock-out competition which is famed for its drama as well as its unpredictability.

Whilst Sunderland missed out on qualifying for the play-offs last year, they did manage to make it to the final in 2019 where they suffered a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic.

Having featured in this particular clash for the Black Cats, Aiden McGeady will be hoping to make a difference for his side this month.

One of Sunderland's stand-out players during the 2020/21 campaign, the winger has provided 15 assists for his team-mates in all competitions whilst he has also netted six goals.

When you consider just how impressive McGeady has been, it is hardly a shock that he is seemingly attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to page 59 of the print edition of The Sun on Sunday, Peterborough United are reportedly monitoring the winger's situation at the Stadium of Light ahead of a potential move.

Despite delivering a host of impressive performances for Sunderland this season, McGeady's current deal expires next month and he has yet to agree to fresh terms with the club.

Making reference to his future last month, the 35-year-old admitted that he would be open to the possibility of staying at Sunderland.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, McGeady said: "I'm happy here and I want to be part of the team that goes back up and then part of the team that maybe goes back up again [to the Premier League] - that's the dream, for everyone here."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how important McGeady is to Sunderland's set-up, it would be a major blow if he was to leave this summer.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, the winger has illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving in the third-tier by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.34 which is the joint-best total recorded by a Black Cats player this season.

Having played 92 games at Championship level, McGeady's experience could help Sunderland establish themselves in this division if they do indeed secure promotion via the play-offs this month.

In order to fend off interest from Peterborough, it is imperative that the Black Cats offer the winger a lucrative deal as he clearly still has the ability to make a difference due to his abundance of creativity.

