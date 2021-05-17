Man United transfer gossip: Time-scale given for bid for Tottenham star Harry Kane

According to Tribal Football, Harry Kane's transfer to Manchester United "is on" and United could lodge a bid for the Tottenham forward this week.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kane?

The report from Tribal Football states that bringing in another centre-forward "remains on the agenda" for Man United and they will lodge a bid for Kane that could be submitted by the end of this week.

The report adds that United's intermediaries have never been busier at this stage of the season, which could suggest a very active transfer window for the Manchester club.

How much could Kane cost?

As previously reported, Ian McGarry said on the Transfer Window podcast that Kane will be available for a fee in the region of £170m and also stated that the England striker is "very much desired" by United.

However, United will enter negotiations with an initial bid of £90m based on reports from Tribal Football, which would presumably be rejected by Daniel Levy.

According to Transfermarkt, Kane is valued at £108m, which makes him the highest valued player in the Premier League.

Why would Daniel Levy sell Kane on the cheap?

The fact of the matter is that there would be no reason for Levy to sell Kane at a reduced price, especially with his contract not due to expire until 2024.

But Tribal Football have said that United submitting an offer for the England international will give him the opportunity to manufacture a move away from within.

They also stated that Kane is reportedly unsettled and can't see "a clear path to silverware" at Spurs. The planned bid appears to be in hope of triggering a chain of events that ultimately ends in Kane leaving Tottenham.

Could United target other forwards if their plan doesn't work?

Dortmund's Erling Haaland has been widely tipped as a strike target for United.

However, the Bundesliga club recently confirmed their place in the Champions League for next season and it will reportedly make him a difficult capture for United this summer.

Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted: "The club will now fight to keep Erling Haaland for one more season. 'I'm sure that he's staying', CEO Watzke said."

He also added that Sancho's situation is different and he could leave Dortmund if an "important bid arrives", which could be of interest to the Red Devils whose interest in him has been well reported.

United recently agreed to extend the contract of Edinson Cavani until 2022, which could be seen as very important business if they fail to recruit another forward in the summer window.

