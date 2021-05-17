Exclusive: Eddie Howe's breakdown in Crystal Palace talks opens Celtic door

The Eddie Howe saga continues.

What is the latest Celtic manager news?

Last month, GIVEMESPORT revealed that figures close to the 43-year-old had convinced him he could be in line for a Premier League job this summer amid doubts about whether or not Roy Hodgson would see his contract extended by Crystal Palace.

Indeed, as a result, he became less committal about the Celtic project despite initially convincing the board of his long-term ambition, leaving a move up to Glasgow in doubt.

However, figures close to the situation have now stressed that Howe's talks with Palace did not go quite as planned, with one particular source revealing Howe had 'tanked' in his interview with the club.

Now, his camp have told Celtic he is once again interested in making the move across the border.

Who else is in the frame?

GMS also understands interim coach John Kennedy could be in the frame due to a difficult situation behind the scenes.

Despite Howe's U-turn surely being a positive development, the lack of clarity as to who could arrive as an external candidate was only increasing Kenedy's chances of being handed the role on a full-time basis, otherwise Celtic were facing the very real prospect of heading into an important summer without a new manager.

Mixed messages from those at the top have also been reported amid a degree of uncertainty as to how much money will available over the course of the transfer window, with the playing staff in clear need of a rebuild after a largely miserable campaign.

Who are Celtic's transfer targets?

While the arrival of a manager as high in profile as Howe may have an impact on the club's transfer thinking, the likes of James McCarthy and Siriki Dembélé have been eyed as they come towards the end of their deals at Motherwell, Palace and Peterborough respectively.

What have the pundits said?

Speaking on the Celtic Huddle Podcast recently, former Scotland international Murdo MacLeod suggested Howe had already begun working on his plan for Celtic despite the links with Palace.

“I’ve felt with Eddie, if he’s been tied up with Celtic for the last six or seven weeks, then he’s been using his knowledge in England to pick out players who are going to be available to Celtic," he said.

“Because obviously, so many people will be saying to the new manager before he even comes to Celtic ‘this one’s not going to be here and this one’s not going to be here.

"This one’s going, we’ll get money for them but you’ve got to go and get a new centre-back. You’ve got to get a new centre-forward. You’ve got to bring in better quality than we’ve got just now."

