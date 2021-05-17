Euro 2020 is now less than a month away.

The tournament kicks off on June 11th, with England's first group game against Croatia taking place two days later.

In the build-up to that match, there will be a lot of debate over the team Gareth Southgate should name in order to get the Three Lions' campaign off to the perfect start.

England are currently blessed with high-quality options in virtually every area of the pitch and picking an XI is far from easy.

So what if those in charge simply used statistical data to make the process of selecting the team a lot simpler?

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Well, we've decided to have a look at how that would work out and the results sourced from WhoScored are rather interesting.

Below, you'll find an XI made up of the highest-rated Englishmen operating in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Only players who have featured in more than 10 games in 2020/21 have been considered for selection.

Let's take a look at the XI...

GK | Nick Pope (Burnley) - 6.86

Pope is well clear of Jordan Pickford after another impressive season with Burnley. There aren't many England fans who would be sad to see Pope standing between the sticks for the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

RB | Kieran Trippier (Ateltico Madrid) - 7.20

Trippier is the highest-rated England defender after a stellar 2020/21 campaign with Atletico. For what it's worth, Aaron Wan-Bissaka boasts the second-best overall rating among English right-backs.

CB | Nat Phillips (Liverpool) - 7.16

Do not adjust your screens, Phillips really is the highest-rated English centre-back in Europe's top five leagues this season. Who would have predicted that, eh?

CB | James Tarkowski (Burnley) - 7.05

No Harry Maguire? No John Stones?! Absolute scenes over on WhoScored. If Southgate opted for a Phillips and Tarkowski centre-back partnership for England's first game at Euro 2020 versus Croatia, fans would go into meltdown.

LB | Luke Shaw (Manchester United) - 7.06

Shaw has been the best left-back in the Premier League this season, so it's no surprise to see him in this XI at the expense of Chelsea's Ben Chilwell.

CM | Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) - 7.03

Phillips has been one of the key men behind Leeds' impressive first season back in the English top-flight and if he avoids injury in the club's next two games, he'll deservedly be part of England's Euro 2020 squad.

CM | James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) - 7.07

That's right, West Ham's Declan Rice misses out on a spot in the team. Ward-Prowse has enjoyed a very productive 2020/21, though, scoring eight goals and contributing seven assists in his 36 Premier League appearances.

RW | Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - 7.58

Sancho has been a man on a mission in recent weeks and he now has eight goals and 11 assists to his name in just 25 Bundesliga appearances this season. At this moment in time, England fans would probably be pleased to see him selected over Raheem Sterling.

CAM | Mason Mount (Chelsea) - 7.37

Well, this certainly isn't a shock - far from it in fact. Mount has evolved into Chelsea's main man under Thomas Tuchel and will rightly be one of the first names on Southgate's team sheet at Euro 2020.

LW | Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) - 7.59

Phil Foden has enjoyed an exceptional season with Manchester City, but his overall rating (7.07) pales in comparison to Grealish's. It's easy to forget just how good the Villa man was before he was struck down with injury, the fleet-footed playmaker scoring six goals and producing 10 assists in his 24 Premier League outings.

ST | Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 7.81

No surprises here. Kane has been in sparkling form for Spurs in 2020/21, netting 22 goals and contributing 13 assists in league action. The England captain is currently the third-highest rated player in Europe, behind only Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Who received their only cap against Norway in 2012? Jon Flanagan Kieran Trippier Martin Kelly Danny Mills

News Now - Sport News