Arsenal suffered heartache in the Champions League final against Barcelona exactly 15 years ago.

The Gunners' chances of winning the tie took a massive blow when Jens Lehmann was sent off for taking out Samuel Eto'o after just 18 minutes.

Remarkably, despite the man disadvantage, Arsene Wenger's side took the lead when Sol Campbell headed home.

Arsenal managed to hold on to their lead for much of the second half but their resolve was broken in the 76th minute when Eto'o found the net.

And Juliano Belletti would score four minutes later to condemn Arsenal to defeat.

Thierry Henry was Arsenal's captain for the final and he delivered one of the most extraordinary interviews in recent memory after the game.

The Frenchman started off by taking aim at referee, Terje Hauge.

"I don't want to start any arguments but I don't know if the ref had a Barcelona shirt on or something," he began.

"They kicked me all over the place in the first half. I got the ball here and he gave me a yellow card. I don't know if they're not used to the pace of the Premier League or the desire, but I thought that was harsh, I'm sorry.

"Clear enough maybe for Jens [Lehmann], but I told the ref, 'I'm sorry, if you don't want us to win it, just say it from the start'. Some of the calls in the game were a bit strange."

Henry then said he didn't go to the ground during the game because he's not a woman.

"Next time I'll dive maybe," he continued. "They try to kick me in my knee, my ankle, but I'm not a woman so I stay on my feet. I would expect the ref to do his job but I don't think he did."

The Frenchman had words of praise for Henrik Larsson but slated Ronaldinho and Eto'o.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

"All the time you talk about Ronaldinho and Eto'o and people like that. Let's talk about the proper people who make the difference, that was Henrik Larsson, who made two assists. I didn't see Ronaldinho and I didn't see Eto'o. I would have liked to see a proper ref also."

Henry concluded by saying Puyol and Marquez should have been shown yellow cards, while he accused the latter of trying to break his ankles."I'm sorry if you look at the game again, so many times [Carles] Puyol should have got a yellow card," he said.

"So many times [Rafael] Marquez came from behind to break my ankles, didn't get a yellow card. To defend against me with a yellow card isn't the same game anymore. But hey, I think we can be proud - I'm just upset for the Arsenal fans."

Henry wouldn't hold a grudge for too long, though, as he joined Barcelona just 12 months later.

It may have been awkward when he came face-to-face with Ronaldinho, Puyol and Eto'o for the first time in the Barcelona dressing room.

News Now - Sport News