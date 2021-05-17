Beneil Dariush just can't seem to stop winning at the moment.

Dariush (20-4-1), of Iran, improved his UFC record to 15-4-1 by outpointing former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in a unanimous decision at UFC 262. The victory was Dariush's first appearance in a UFC co-main event.

Fresh off his victory over Ferguson, Dariush wasted no time at all in calling out Elon Musk in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan and now the Tesla CEO has replied.

When asked to explain his rather bizarre outburst during the post-fight press conference, Dariush revealed he isn't a very happy customer because he has been forced to wait for a delivery for several months.

"DECEMBER, I order my car," Dariush said (via MMA Junkie). "Bro, I ordered the safest car, they told me.

"It’s the best car for my pregnant wife. And I’m still waiting.

"Elon, bro, what’s the deal, man?

"You told me March. We’re coming up on June. I want my car.

"Come on, bud. Big fan, big fan, but this is disrespect."

1 of 20 The ultimate Khabib Nurmagomedov quiz: Where was he born? Russia Kazakhstan Mongolia Poland

Tesla did not immediately respond to GIVEMESPORT's request for comment.

However, it didn't take long for Musk to issue a response on social media apologising for the late delivery which included the following: "Coming soon. Apologies for the delay!"

Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX, recently joined the board of Endeavor, the Hollywood conglomerate whose properties include the William Morris talent agency, Miss Universe and the UFC, in conjunction with Endeavor's IPO in April earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Dariush's win over fellow veteran Ferguson will will almost certainly help him climb the rankings when they are published later this week.

The 32-year-old was ranked No. 9 in the world at lightweight by the UFC coming in and further solidified his standing as a top 155-pound fighter. The Iranian-American is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak.

Read more: Michael Bisping is backing Darren Till to become UFC champion

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News