Tottenham transfer news: Danny Ings could sign new Southampton deal

Southampton striker Danny Ings - who is thought to a target for Tottenham Hotspur - could sign a new deal with his current employers, according to the print edition of The Sunday Mirror (page 73).

What is the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The England international has been linked with a move to Spurs as they look to finally bring in some top-level cover for Harry Kane. Indeed, EuroSport revealed back in January that the North London side were looking into a potential summer bid as Ings nears the final 12 months of his contract, while The Mirror's report reveals Spurs, Everton, West Ham and Manchester City are all keen.

However, they also claim that there is a 'belief' Ings could extend his stay on the South Coast before this summer's European Championships.

How many goals has Ings scored this season?

Clearly, much of this season has been a difficult one for Southampton amid their alarming slide down the table since topping the Premier League in November.

Still, the 28-year-old has managed to score 12 goals in 27 Premier League games despite suffering a number of niggling injuries. Considering last season he scored 22 times, the former Liverpool striker does look to be one of the best strikers potentially on the market this summer given his obvious Premier League experience.

How much would Ings cost to sign?

While the report does suggest there is a chance he could sign a new contract reasonably imminently, the fact is, Ings' current deal (which SpotRac claim is worth around £75k-per-week) expires in the summer of 2022.

With that in mind, the Saints have reportedly put a £30m valuation on the player's head.

What about Carlos Vinicius?

Despite the fact that 2020 loan signing Carlos Vinicius was thought to have been former manager Jose Mourinho's top target, his loan move from Benfica hasn't really worked out.

Much like Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente before him, Vinicius has struggled to convince behind Kane - who Tottenham arguably have relied on to an even greater extent this season - amid reports from The Daily Mail that Spurs weren't looking to extend his stay.

What has Ralph Hasenhuttl said about Ings?

Speaking after Southampton's win over Crystal Palace last week - a game in which Ings scored twice - manager Ralph Hasenhuttl waxed lyrical about the striker's 'quality in the box'.

"I knew against Palace I needed his quality in the box and this is what we got today," he said (via BBC Sport).

"It is good to see and good for the team. This is Danny Ings."

