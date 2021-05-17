Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto has been pleased with what he's seen in terms of progress from the Scuderia and has hinted that all eyes in the Prancing Horse garage are fixed on overtaking old rivals McLaren.

Two of the most famous names in the sport, it looks as though we're going to get a renewal of the Ferrari-McLaren rivalry this year, though obviously not exactly where both teams would like.

For sure, they'd want to be right at the front of the field but battling for third place in the Constructors' at the moment is still a real sign of progress with McLaren enjoying steady gains in the last few years and Ferrari bouncing back well from a torrid 2020.

That said, Binotto is pleased with what he has seen so far from his team in 2021 and, as quoted by the official Ferrari website, he revealed that he's fully focused on reeling in the team in front in the standings (McLaren:)

"[Spain] saw us close the gap to those [McLaren] just ahead of us. Achieving that was our main aim for the weekend and we succeeded.

"We headed home believing that we have taken a significant step forward compared to where we were in 2020.

"There’s still a lot of work to do to get the Scuderia back to where it should be and I was pleased to see that the whole team, both at the track and Maranello, is clearly keen to improve."

Just five points separate the two teams in the Constructors' standings at the moment, with Ferrari enjoying a strong showing in Spain and earning the highest finish of the two teams via Charles Leclerc's excellent fourth place.

It's great to see these two giants of the sport heading in the right direction and, hopefully, it won't be too long before they're back fighting for wins and titles alongside Red Bull and Mercedes.

