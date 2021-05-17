Jodie Taylor: Five of the England international's best career moments

Take a look back at Jodie Taylor's most celebrated milestones across her career as she celebrates her 35th birthday.

GiveMeSport Women has highlighted five of the forward's most decorated moments spanning across almost 20 years in the women's game.

Winning the FA Cup

Taylor's first major trophy of her career came in 2012 whilst representing Birmingham City. The Blues achieved an emphatic FA Cup final victory against Chelsea, after the match ended 1-1 in regular time.

Extra time saw another goal for each team, forcing the game into a nervy penalty shootout. Birmingham would go on to lift the trophy after snubbing the Blues 3-2 from the spot. Taylor started in the final after being present throughout the whole FA Cup run – she scored against Sunderland in City's 4-0 quarter-final victory.

The 2012 honour is the only time in Birmingham City's history they have lifted the FA Cup.

EURO 2022 Golden Boot & World Cup bronze

Representing your country will always be a footballer's key highlight from their career. Taylor was part of England's set up for a number of years, establishing herself as a reliable veteran for her nation. In 2017, the striker earned perhaps the most flattering accolade for her position – the Golden Boot.

Taylor scooped the award during the EUROs after the Lionesses got off to a flying start in the tournament. They finished top of their group on maximum points, before beating France in the quarter-finals, with Taylor scoring the only goal of the game to see her side into the next round.

Sadly, England were knocked out in the semi-finals after a 3-0 loss to the Netherlands.But despite their exit, Taylor still finished top of the tree and won the Golden Boot award for her efforts.

She was also part of the 2015 World Cup squad, contributing to England's bronze medal finish after an extra-time win over Germany.

W League champion

Taylor has played for a number of different clubs across her career, from England, to Canada, to the United States. She also enjoyed two separate stints in Australia, her most recent being during the 2018 W League season.

The 35-year-old was part of the Melbourne City side which went on to win the campaign's title. She started alongside Player of the Match Jess Fishlock in the grand final with both Brit's scoring in the 2-0 win over Sydney FC.

Taylor made just six senior appearances for Melbourne and scored twice – but with one goal coming in the W League final to help lift the trophy, it's one huge career milestone for the Lioness.

Champions League glory

Another club Taylor has represented over the years is European giants Olympique Lyonnais. The French outfit lifted their seventh Champions League trophy in 2020 after beating Wolfsburg 3-1 in the final. Taylor didn't start the game, but came on as a late substitute to see out the game.

Winning a European title is one of the biggest honours in world football and Taylor will undoubtedly be immensely proud of her Champions League medal after a brief but glittering stint with Lyon.

SheBelieves Cup title

Another important moment for Taylor in her international career was being part of the squad that went on to win the 2019 SheBelieves Cup. The Lionesses beat Brazil and Japan and drew against world number one side USA to be crowned winners of the tournament.

England are one of just two countries to win the SheBelieves Cup – the United States typically dominate the competition and have four titles in the five years it has been running. It's a hugely impressive feat for Taylor to be able to say she was part of a side that beat the odds to win some prestigious silverware.

Taylor is still enjoying her footballing career, which saw her start at Tranmere Rovers and go on to win some of the world's most admired medals. Happy birthday, Jodie!

News Now - Sport News