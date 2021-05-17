Hannah Cockroft and Amy Truesdale: Five athletes to watch at the Paralympics

There are now under 100 days to go until the Paralympics open in Tokyo. GiveMeSport Women looks at the British athletes worth keeping an eye on at the Games.

Hannah Cockroft

Five-times Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft will be competing at her third Games this summer. The 28-year-old will be defending her titles in the 100 metre, 400m and 800m T34 events. She will also be looking to reclaim the 200m title she first earned at London 2012.

Cockfroft is also a 12-time world champion and world record holder in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m. She is definitely one to watch at Tokyo 2020.

Ellie Simmonds

Like Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds is one of the more experienced British athletes heading to Tokyo. At just 26-years-old, the Para-swimmer is set for her fourth Games. She has met the qualifying time and is currently waiting for confirmation that her name is on the Team GB squad list.

Simmonds is a five-time Paralympic gold medallist, having also earned one silver and two bronze medals across the past three Games. She recently told GiveMeSport Women she is aiming to “race my heart out” in the Japanese capital.

Charlotte Henshaw

Charlotte Henshaw has made her name in Para-swimming, earning a silver medal at London 2012 and a bronze at Rio 2016. She will be back in water for Tokyo 2020, but this time as a Para-canoeist.

The 32-year-old achieved a world title in the KL2 200m in 2018, and is now a three-time Para-canoe world champion. She be on the hunt for yet another Paralympic medal, this time in a different sport, at the Games this summer.

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox was a sprinter from an early age, entering Para-athletics in 2015 after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Just one year later, Cox was at the Rio 2016 Paralympics. Not content with just one sport, she also competed in Para-cyling in the Brazilian city. She finished the Games with a gold medal in both the T38 400m sprint and C4-5 time trial.

The 30-year-old will be looking to establish herself as a true Paralympic legend at Tokyo 2020.

Amy Truesdale

With taekwondo set to make its debut on the Paralympic programme at Tokyo 2020, Amy Truesdale will be competing at the Games for the first time.

The 29-year-old is considered one of the pioneers of Para-taekwondo, participating in every World Championships since the first edition in 2009. She has also medalled at every tournament, including world titles in 2014 and 2017.

A favourite for Paralympic gold in the women’s over-58 kilogram division, Truesdale is finally getting an opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in sport.

