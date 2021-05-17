Steven Gerrard's Rangers achieved an extraordinary feat last Saturday.

The Glasgow-based side beat Aberdeen 4-0 at Ibrox in their final league game of 2020/21, a result that means they went an entire Scottish Premiership season without tasting defeat.

Rangers won 32 of their 38 games and drew the other six, scoring 92 goals and conceding just 13 to help amass an enormous points total of 102.

The Gers' remarkable 2020/21 campaign is the 29th time a team based in Europe has gone unbeaten for an entire season in the 21st century.

In the 2009/10 season, four different teams on the continent achieved the feat, while three did so in both 2007/08 and 2010/11.

Thanks to Wikipedia, we've provided all 29 unbeaten European league seasons since the year 2000 below.

Transfer News Live - Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Kane, Sancho, Messi

2001/02 | Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Matches: 26

2003 | FC Flora (Estonia)

Matches: 28

2003/04 | Arsenal (England)

Matches: 38

2004/05 | Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)

Matches: 30

2005/06 | Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)

Matches: 26

2006/07 | Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine)

Matches: 30

2006/07 | FC Sheriff (Moldova)

Matches: 36

2007/08 | Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Matches: 33

2007/08 | CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)

Matches: 30

2007/08 | Anorthosis Famagusta (Cyprus)

Matches: 32

2009/10 | Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

Matches: 30

2009/10 | Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)

Matches: 30

2009/10 | FC Santa Coloma (Andorra)

Matches: 20

2009/10 | Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar)

Matches: 18

2010 | Rosenborg (Norway)

Matches: 30

2010/11 | FC Porto (Portugal)

Matches: 30

2010/11 | Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar)

Matches: 20

2010/11 | Valletta FC (Malta)

Matches: 28

2011/12 | Juventus (Italy)

Matches: 38

2011/12 | Debrecen (Hungary)

Matches: 30

2011/12 | Lincoln Red Imps (Gibraltar)

Matches: 20

2012/13 | FC Porto (Portugal)

Matches: 30

2014 | Stjarnan (Iceland)

Matches: 22

2014/15 | Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Matches: 36

2016/17 | Celtic (Scotland)

Matches: 38

2018 | Nõmme Kalju (Estonia)

Matches: 36

2018/19 | PAOK (Greece)

Matches: 30

2020 | Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland)

Matches: 18

2020/21 | Rangers (Scotland)

Matches: 38

Amazingly, Lincoln Red Imps didn't lose a league game in Gibraltar for three consecutive seasons.

They're one of three teams to feature on the list above more than once, the others being FC Porto and Partizan Belgrade.

Arsenal and Juventus remain the only two clubs in the 21st century to play out an entire campaign in one of Europe's top five leagues without losing.

Red Star Belgrade's unbeaten 2007/08 season might just be the most interesting of the lot, though, as it's the only one of the 29 featured above where the team didn't win the league title as a result.

They drew 12 of their 33 games, resulting in them finishing five points behind rivals Partizan.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Ultimate Champions League quiz: Who has scored the most goals in finals? Filippo Inzaghi Raul Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo

News Now - Sport News