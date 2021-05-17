Total War: Warhammer 3: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Factions, Map, Latest News and Everything You Need to Know

Total War: Warhammer 3 is on its way soon and we can tell you everything you need to know about its release.

Warhammer first started as a book, then turned into an interactive board game and also an online game, which has seen many gamers become fascinated by the franchise.

The upcoming turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega is part of the Total War series, and is the third to be set in Games Workshop's Warhammer Fantasy fictional universe.

Players look to be in for a great game and there is a lot of anticipation for the latest Warhammer.

Here is everything you need to know about Total War: Warhammer 3:

Release date

The game has been developed, and is close to coming, but the official release date is not officially known at this current time.

What we do know however is that the game will be released in 2021, so fans of the Warhammer community do not have to wait long at all.

Trailer

With a lot involved in the Warhammer world, a trailer always helps give sneak peaks as to what fans will have in the latest game.

This trailer sent fans crazy by the looks of the comment section on the video and with it being the third installment it is easy to see why as players are fully invested in Total War.

The video shows that huge battles will take place in what could be the end of the series.



Gameplay

Fans heard a lot about the game and its gameplay, however they had not had a glimpse of it until the middle of May where official videos were finally revealed showing what it will look like.

Factions

In Warhammer, you can pick who you fight for and there are tonnes of factions (small organised groups within larger ones) that you can pick from

The current confirmed factions for the game are:

Kislev

Khorne

Nurgle

Tzeentch

Slaanesh

Cathay

Map

Fans of the game are going to be excited to hear that Total War: Warhammer 3 roughly doubles the size of the last campaign map. It was confirmed by Creative Assembly that the new map will be combined with the past two games’ campaign maps for a new, and presumably gigantic, Mortal Empires map.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News