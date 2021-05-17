Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has denied rumours of a falling out with Formula One rival George Russell.

Hamilton has won three of the four races to take place so far this year, and in the lead-up to the Monaco race this weekend, he has quashed any suggestion of cross-grid fallings out between him and the young Brit.

He said, as per The Sun: "Our relationship is 100 per cent, still intact. It’s exactly the same.

“We messaged after his incident in Imola, and I hope you can see from the message I put on [social media] him so supportive of him.

“He’s going through his own journey, but he’s a great guy.

“He did a great job when he came to the team, and he’ll continue to do great jobs, so no issues.”

Russell, 23, filled Hamilton's seat last year when the world champion missed out on the Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus.

The talented young racer looked like he could take a maiden victory, or at least finish on the podium, on that day, but a mishap with his pit stop and a puncture resulted in him finishing ninth

When questioned as to whether there are any poor feelings towards Hamilton, Russell said: "We are racing against each other. If we would see each other in the paddock, we would speak. We’ve seen each other this year, a little fist bump along the way, and that’s been the same since it has been since 2019.

"My relationship towards Lewis is the same as it is with a lot of the drivers around the paddock, which is completely fine.

"There are no hard feelings or no issues between myself and Lewis."

1 of 20 Where was Lewis Hamilton born? Stevenage London Peterborough Manchester

Hamilton, 36, is in his ninth season with Mercedes having penned a one-year deal for 2021. His new deal did, however, include terms that will see a new charitable foundation set up to help tackle the lack of diversity in motorsport.

News Now - Sport News