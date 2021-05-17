Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded: Release Date, New Maps, Patch Notes, Weapons, Zombies And Everything You Need To Know

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is bringing out an update called Season 3 Reloaded and we have all the information about what the upcoming patch has to offer.

Season 3 has brought about a lot of new changes and fresh content to the game and the COD community are thoroughly enjoying it.

The game has been a big hit ever since it came out last November and the mid-season updates are a great way to bring in some more content to keep the game at its best.

There is a lot being brought in and fans will be thoroughly excited by the new changes.

When will Cold War Season 3 Reloaded be released?

Gaming fans do not have long to wait at all as the midseason update will be released on Thursday 20th May.

Typically the Cold War updates have been arriving at around 6PM BST.

New Maps

New content is always good to see, however content from past games is just as entertaining and is enjoyed by the community. Season 3 Reloaded will see the return of Standoff to the Call of Duty franchise and this map is the latest map from previous Black Ops titles to arrive in Cold War.

Cold War Season 3 Reloaded Event

It has been revealed that Cold War, Warzone and COD Mobile will all be involved in an 80’s Action Heroes crossover event.

This means that some stars from 1980 movie classics will be coming to the game. This event will also launch on May 20th and there will be some new operators, LTM’s and rewards.

New Operators

Movie fans will be over the moon to hear that John Rambo and John McClane are going to be available to use Black Ops Cold War.



The Operators have been teased in recent weeks and with Activision unveiling the theme of 80s action heroes, players can expect to get their hands on Rambo and McClane once the new update goes live.



This update clearly has a lot to offer and fans will be very excited to get their hands on it. These guns and operators will also be available on Warzone.

New Battle Royale Game mode

Following on from the success of Warzone, Cold War wants to create a similar game mode but on a smaller-scale. The game mode, called Multi-Team Elimination, is set to arrive during Season 3, and as this is a significantly new mode, it’s most likely to arrive for Season 3 Reloaded.



It will be played on the Fireteam maps, referred to as the Ural Mountains, and it is a battle royale that’s specifically for Cold War and played on the Black Ops engine.

Patch Notes

Update 1.17 is on its way soon and this midseason update brings about a lot of new changes and some fresh content.

New Cold War Weapons

In the new update, a new gun will be arriving, the AMP63. This is one of the few weapons that has yet to be released in Season 3.



There are also rumours that the Baseball Bat could be released.

Cold War Weapon Balance Changes

It has been confirmed that there have been slight adjustments for all Sniper Rifles, Assault Rifles, LMGs, and pistols.

These changes will be implemented to moment that the update comes into the game

Zombies

The Zombies game mode is a fan favourite, and many are constantly hoping for new updates. It seems like there is more on the way as it has been teased. The details of what to expect are not known yet, but there are rumours suggesting, fan-favourite Zombies character Richtofen could return.

