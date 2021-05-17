Have you stopped watching replays of Alisson’s incredible goal against West Brom yet? No, us neither.

Not only was it incredible that a goalkeeper scored a last-minute winner but it was a stunning header from the Brazilian. When you throw into the mix that goal could be the difference between Liverpool playing Europa League and Champions League football next season, it makes it even more remarkable.

But is it the greatest goal ever scored by a goalkeeper?

Not quite.

In fact, according to Planet Football, it’s only the 11th greatest goal scored by a shot-stopper.

They produced a rundown of the best goals scored by a No.1 - and there are some incredible strikes.

Let’s take a look at the list:

11) Alisson, 2021

In terms of importance, this may rank No.1. It was a header that any proper striker would be proud of too.

10) Alberto Brignoli, 2017

Not only was this a fantastic header from Alberto Brignoli but there’s also an incredible story behind it. Newly promoted Benevento had lost their first 14 matches in the 2017-18 season breaking all sorts of unwanted records. They surely had no chance against AC Milan in their 15th match.

However, as they trailed 2-1 in injury-time, Brignoli came up for a free-kick and produced a sensational diving header to equalise. That’s how you do it, lads.

9) Peter Schmeichel, 2001

Peter Schmeichel showed incredible technical ability to volley home for Aston Villa against Everton. Unfortunately for him, his goal meant very little as Villa still lost the game.

8) Ali Ahamada, 2012

Ali Ahamada went full Javier Hernandez with an outrageous backwards header to equalise for Toulouse against Rennes.

7) Rene Higuita, 1995

Of course, the guy crazy enough to attempt a “scorpion kick” against England at Wembley would score a goal. His free-kick for Atletico Nacional against River Plate is just bizarre though with some of the strangest technique we’ve ever seen. It went in off the bar, though, so who are we to complain?

6) Mart Poom, 2003

Look at that leap! Cristiano Ronaldo would be proud. Poom went back to Derby with his Sunderland side and scored a late equaliser with one of the best headers we’ve ever seen - let alone from a goalkeeper.

5) Jimmy Glass, 1999

Okay, there’s no way this should be in the top five ‘greatest’ goals scored by a goalkeeper but it kept Carlisle in the Football League and that has to be taken into account.

4) Rogerio Ceni, 2011

The guy scored a ridiculous 132 goals so was always going to feature. This brilliant free-kick brought up his 100th career strike and his celebration was just as good. We wonder if he hit the wall with any attempts and the oppositions went on to score…

3) Jose Luis Chilavert (x3), 1999

Okay, this wasn’t one goal but a HAT-TRICK. Playing for Velez Sarsfield against Ferro Carril Oeste, the legendary Paraguayan put his foot through three penalties and went home with the match ball. Incredible.

2) Martin Hansen, 2015

Martin Hansen was once on the books at Liverpool and he bettered Alisson’s header with an outrageous backheeled flick for Den Haag back in 2015.

“How is that not the greatest goal ever scored by a goalkeeper?” We hear you ask…

1) Oscarine Masuluke, 2016

Because of this madness...

A Puskas Award contender from South African goalie Oscarine Masuluke and, if it wasn’t for Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick, it would have won.

His bicycle-kick for Baroka earned a draw against Orlando Pirates and we’re sure that it will never be beaten by a goalkeeper.

