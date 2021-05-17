It's been a whirlwind 24 hours for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On Sunday afternoon, the Liverpool right-back was at the top of his game versus West Brom, providing the assist for Alisson Becker's iconic 95th-minute winner.

It was a timely reminder that Alexander-Arnold is now back to his very best, but a report from The Athletic on Monday morning stated that he's still unlikely to make England's Euro 2020 squad.

From in-game heroics at club level to potential international disappointment, there's never a dull moment in the life of a professional footballer, eh?

Plenty of fans and pundits are puzzled by Alexander-Arnold's potential omission from Gareth Southgate's squad.

He's arguably been Liverpool's best player over the past few months and no defender in the Premier League has more assists than him this season, with Alexander-Arnold notching seven in his 34 appearances.

The 22-year-old is a game changer and possesses a better passing range than pretty much every other English player operating in the sport right now.

If you think we're exaggerating, just check out footage of Alexander-Arnold's stunning 2020/21 highlights below.

After watching the compilation, it's hard not to think that the Liverpool right-back should walk into England's starting XI...

The phrase 'generational talent' is thrown around a bit too much these days, but those two words are certainly correct when describing Alexander-Arnold.

A right-back with his ingenuity and passing range is a weapon England need to have in their arsenal at Euro 2020 this summer.

The above compilation also disproves the myth that 'Alexander-Arnold cannot defend', as a significant number of the clips show the Liverpool man thwarting opposing attack-minded players with ease.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards is adamant that Alexander-Arnold should be part of the England setup, even if it means using him in a midfield role.

“Regardless of if he’s in bad form, he’s still got to go to the Euro’s. And he’s showed, he’s got his Player of the Month award. And he’s just got everything to his game,” Richards said on Match of the Day 2.

“The thing is now you’ve got 26 players, he has to go, even if he has to go in that midfield role. For someone of that quality, look at his delivery of the ball, set-pieces.”

Well said, Micah.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

