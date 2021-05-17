Mohamed Salah: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

Since joining Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma, Mohamed Salah has transformed into one of the world's best players by setting the Premier League alight with his performances.

As well as leading the Reds to Champions League and top-flight glory, the winger's superb goal-scoring escapades have seen him win the Premier League Golden Boot in two of the last three seasons.

Yet whilst Liverpool will be keen to see Salah stay an Anfield for the foreseeable future, it is hardly surprising that he is attracting considerable interest from Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

Will the Egypt international decide to leave the Reds this summer? Which clubs are interested in signing Salah?

Let us shed some light below...

What's the latest transfer news involving Mo Salah?

When you consider that Salah is an incredibly talented player, it is hardly a shock that Paris Saint-Germain are tracking his current situation at Liverpool.

According to L'Equipe (as cited by the Daily Mirror), the French side have been in touch with the winger's representatives over a potential move this summer.

However, any deal may rely on whether Kylian Mbappe decides to call time on his spell at PSG as he is set to enter the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes.

With Salah's deal at Liverpool set to run until 2023, Jurgen Klopp's side could demand a considerable fee for him if they were open to the possibility of letting him go.

What are the odds on Mo Salah's next club?

Whilst PSG are currently weighing up a potential swoop, Real Madrid are favourites to secure the services of Salah according to Oddschecker.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are second favourites ahead of Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Manchester City are fifth on the list alongside Salah's former club Chelsea.

Below is the rundown of the current odds:

Real Madrid: 8/1

Paris Saint-Germain - 12/1

Bayern Munich - 16/1

Barcelona - 20/1

Man City - 33/1

Chelsea - 33/1

What is Mo Salah's style of play?

Blessed with an abundance of pace, Salah has illustrated that he can make even the world's best defenders look like amateurs with his fantastic dribbling skills.

As well being able to read the game in an attacking sense, the Egyptian's composure in-front of goal has allowed to gain a fearsome reputation in the Premier League.

When you consider just how deadly Salah has been for Liverpool, he would slot comfortably into either Real Madrid's or PSG's starting eleven in the right-wing position ahead of their existing options.

How many goals has Mo Salah scored during this career?

Whilst Salah failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in Premier League during his stint at Chelsea, he has become a world-beater at Liverpool under the guidance of Klopp.

In the 452 games that he has played at club level, the winger has netted 202 goals whilst he also has provided 99 assists for his team-mates.

Salah's record at international level is also very impressive as he has scored 43 goals in 69 appearances for his country.

