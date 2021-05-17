NWSL: Portland Thorns execute the perfect counter-attack

Portland Thorns thrashed Chicago Red Stars 5-0 to start their National Women’s Soccer League campaign in some style.

Sophia Smith scored twice as the Thorns dominated the game from start to finish, limiting the Red Stars to a solitary shot on target.

Smith’s first goal was especially impressive and came from a brilliant counter-attack that was started by their keeper Adrianna French.

After collecting the ball following a Chicago attack, French raced to the edge of her box before striking a pinpoint pass over the top to Morgan Weaver. The forward then found the onrushing Smith, who calmly tucked the ball away.

It was Smith’s first goal for the club, having arrived in Portland as the number one overall draft pick in 2020.

The forward helped Stanford University win the National title in 2019 and scored 24 goals in 33 games during her time in California.

Still only 20-years-old, Smith also has four caps for the US and looks to be a name for the future.

A clip of the goal was posted on the NWSL’s Twitter account and has been viewed over 75,000 times.

The win moves the Thorns to the top of the table on goal difference, while the Red Stars continue their miserable start to 2021. They are yet to register a win in either the NWSL or the Challenge Cup and face a tough test against Gotham FC next up.

