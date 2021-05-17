Liverpool transfer news: Reds were offered Man United-bound Premier League player

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are in the market for a back-up goalkeeper and have been offered Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Tom Heaton?

The 35-year-old is set to leave Aston Villa on a free transfer at the end of the season, and according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool were offered the chance to sign him this summer.

Liverpool are reportedly looking for an experienced back-up to Alisson Becker, despite offering a contract extension to Adrian - who could still leave the club.

West Brom 1-2 Liverpool: Hear full reaction on The Football Terrace!

Which club will Heaton sign for this summer?

Manchester United are close to agreeing terms with Heaton according to the Daily Mail.

The Telegraph also reported that Heaton is close to a move to Old Trafford and that the club are moving "swiftly" to secure his services.

The three-cap England international began his career at the Red Devils before several loan spells led him to Burnley where he made a name for himself in England's top-flight.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

At United the goalkeeping situation is complex as David De Gea looks to have been replaced by Dean Henderson as first choice, and the Spaniard's future is very much in the air.

Sergio Romero's contract is also set to expire so the Red Devils' goalkeeping department could look very different at the start of next season.

How many Premier League appearances has Heaton made?

Heaton never made an appearance for Man United and began his Premier League career with Burnley after a sequence of loan spells in the Championship.

The 35-year-old has made 116 appearances in the Premier League and has kept 28 clean sheets whilst playing for Burnley and Aston Villa.

According to FBRef, Heaton has kept ten clean sheets in the league on two occasions and also boasted a save percentage of 76.7% in the 2016/17 season for Burnley.

1 of 15 Did former Liverpool man Fernando Torres score at the Euros? Yes No

Will we see Liverpool sign a goalkeeper this summer?

The Daily Mail have reported that Liverpool are assessing their back-up goalkeeper options as the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian could both leave the club this summer.

The 22-year-old displaced Adrian as Liverpool's second choice earlier this season, however the Reds are reportedly prepared to let him go out on loan to have regular game-time for another side. Adrian is set to be out of contract next month and he is yet to take up Liverpool's offer of an extension.

Loris Karius is still on the books at Liverpool and after spending the season on loan at Union Berlin, the Daily Mail have said that the 27-year-old is wanted by Stuttgart. His contract is set to expire in 2022.

News Now - Sport News