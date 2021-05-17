W Series: Test event in Anglesey shows off new liveries ahead of 2021 season

The W Series test event got underway in Anglesey today as the clouds parted and the racers enjoyed track time under the unexpected sun.

Preparations for the 2021 season of the W Series are finally underway after all of the drivers, apart from Tamsin Pepper, who was unable to travel due to Covid-19 restrictions, who got back behind the wheel ahead of the opening race next month. The series opener was originally scheduled to be held in France, but has been moved to Spielberg in support of the Styrian Grand Prix. The first two races will be back-to-back Austrian events, before the third race in the calendar sees the drivers take to the track of Silverstone in the UK.

W Series missed their 2020 campaign due to coronavirus, so have ensured that a lot of hype is being built around this coming tournament. Throughout the day, updates have been posted on the official Twitter account, showcasing the new drivers' race suits and stunning new colour-ways of the cars.

New liveries for the racers are being brought into play to make the W Series more exciting and easier to follow. The series recently announced its official partnership with Formula 1, which will help take the event to huge new heights and bridge the gap between viewership of men's and women's racing.

Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick recently spoke with GiveMeSport Women ahead of the test event in Anglesey and said she has "been working as hard as I can" behind the scenes as she prepares to fight off the opposition and retain her title this season.

