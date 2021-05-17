Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Huddersfield eyeing up swoop for Owls defender Tom Lees

After failing to achieve survival in the Championship earlier this month, Sheffield Wednesday could be in for a busy summer of transfer activity as they look to prepare for life in the third-tier of English football.

Whilst manager Darren Moore will be keen to put his own stamp on his squad by drafting in a host of fresh faces in the coming months, he will also have to make decisions on the futures of some of the club's out-of-contract players.

One of the individuals who could potentially leave Wednesday on a free transfer next month is defender Tom Lees.

Despite featuring on 38 occasions in the Championship last season, the 30-year-old has yet to agree to fresh terms with the Owls and was forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club's final two fixtures after suffering an ankle injury against Middlesbrough.

Ahead of the upcoming window, an update has surfaced regarding Lees' future.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the 30-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from Huddersfield Town who are looking to bolster their squad after avoiding relegation during the previous campaign.

Since joining Wednesday in 2014 from Leeds United, Lees has been an ever-present in the heart of their defence as he has made 274 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Yet despite his loyalty to the Owls, the defender may feel as if a drop down in level to League One could be a backwards move at this stage of his career and thus he may be tempted to join Huddersfield this summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Lees' departure would unquestionably be a blow for the Owls as he possesses a great deal of experience which could help the club secure an immediate return to the Championship next season.

Whilst the defender was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation earlier this month, he did average a WhoScored match rating of 6.88 which was the second-highest total recorded by an Owls player during the previous campaign.

Although there is no guarantee that Lees will be able to maintain his fitness next year due to the nature of his injury, it may be worth extending his stay as he clearly still has more than enough talent to compete.

However, considering that Wednesday may not be able to offer him a lucrative deal as a result of their relegation, they may have to wave goodbye to Lees if he wants to remain in the Championship.

If this does indeed turn out to be the case, Moore will have to draft up a list of replacements for the former Leeds man ahead of the summer window.

