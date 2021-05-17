Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger & others go viral in this adorable match day image

Four Orlando Pride players have gone viral after a post-match image was shared by thousands across Twitter and Instagram.

Alex Morgan, Sydney Leroux, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger posed in perhaps the most adorable football snap of 2021 after playing out a 1-1 draw against Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League on Sunday.

The four US national team stars are pictured with their children – Krieger and Harris' recently adopted baby girl Sloane, Morgan's daughter Charlie and Leroux's two children Cassius and Roux.

For the Americans, balancing football and motherhood is a normality. The frequency of having their children present during match days is doing wonders for tackling the stigma that surrounds women starting a family whilst competing in sports at an elite level. Morgan for example, is often pictured with baby Charlie when on international duty.

Leroux – who has a son and daughter with Toronto forward Dom Dwyer – has also been very vocal about how important her children are when it comes to her career. Back in 2019, the 31-year-old made her return to the game, three months after giving birth to her youngest, Roux. The forward posted a heartwarming photo on her Instagram after her comeback match for Orlando Pride – stating that she made a promise to herself she would be back to finish where she left off.

Krieger and Harris are new to motherhood, having adopted baby Sloane together at the beginning of the year. The two are both back in action for the Pride and are enjoying being first-time parents whilst getting their NWSL campaign off to a solid start alongside teammates Leroux and Morgan.

