Harry Kane has told Tottenham Hotspur that he wants to leave the club this summer.

Sky Sports dropped the earth-shattering news on Monday evening that Kane wanted to seek pastures new despite having for Spurs across the entirety of his professional career barring loan moves.

Kane is currently leading the Premier League Golden Boot race with 22 goals and is considered by many to be one of the world's best number nines alongside Robert Lewandowski.

Having not won a major honour across almost a decade in north London, it had long been touted that Kane might look to end his long association with Tottenham over the course of the summer.

Sky Sports also reported that Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been in touch with Kane's representatives.

It remains to be seen how Daniel Levy and the Spurs hierarchy will react to the news, but they will surely try as hard as possible to prevent losing their star player to a Premier League rival.

It's explained that Kane wants to sow up a move before the European Championships get underway this season and that Tottenham needed to persuade him to stay last summer.

But with the prospect of a full season under Jose Mourinho not reaching the expected dizzying heights, Kane appears to be chasing a move away from north London once again.

The claimed on the broadcast that Kane favours staying in the Premier League in his quest to ascertain the major honours, but that could prove unlikely given his current contract until 2024.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

