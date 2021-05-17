Leeds have had a fine season.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have shown no fear in their first season back in the Premier League and, with two games to go, are almost certain to finish in the top half.

A top 10 finish would represent a great campaign but Leeds will be looking to do even better in 2021/22.

With the season almost over, Leeds will no doubt have drawn up a list of players that they can target in the summer.

According to Football Insider, they are looking at signing a Premier League winger.

What is the latest Leeds transfer news?

It has been reported that Leeds have joined the race to sign Newcastle speedster, Jacob Murphy.

How has Murphy performed this season?

Murphy has been in and out of Newcastle's side but he has established himself as one of their most important players in recent times.

He's played 24 times in the league in 2020/21, scoring twice and adding two assists.

What is Murphy's best attribute?

Murphy, who earns £25,000-per-week according to Spotrac, is a threat whenever he takes to the pitch due to his speed.

A report by Sky Sports, published at the start of May, revealed that Murphy had reached a top speed of 36.5km/h this season.

That makes him Newcastle's fastest player and the fourth fastest in the Premier League.

How much will he cost?

Murphy only has one year left on his contract and is available at a cut price fee.

Newcastle signed him for £12m in 2017 but is currently valued at just £3m.

Will Leeds sign Murphy?

Murphy could yet stay at Newcastle with The Magpies keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Burnley, Southampton, Watford and Rangers are also interested in the 26-year-old, meaning it's no guarantee that Bielsa will be able to get his man.

