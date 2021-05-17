Derby County transfer rumours: Rams linked with summer move for veteran Gary Cahill

Whilst Derby County's future in terms of what division they will find themselves in next season is currently uncertain, manager Wayne Rooney will still be looking at ways to alter his squad this summer.

Although the Rams avoided relegation in a dramatic final day showdown with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, they are facing the possibility of a points deduction after the EFL won their appeal against the club's breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

Whereas the Owls' points deduction last year was enforced during the 2020/21 campaign, Macclesfield Town were relegated from League Two after the 2019/20 season reached a conclusion as the Football League decided to dock them four points.

If Derby are handed a reprieve and thus remain in the second-tier, it will be intriguing to see how they conduct their business in the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst the Rams are unlikely to spend big due to the fact that a recent takeover involving Spanish businessman Erik Alonso collapsed last week, they could target the free-agency market as a way to bolster their options.

According to The Athletic, Derby are reportedly interested in signing Gary Cahill whose current deal at Crystal Palace is set to expire next month.

The defender, who has been capped on 61 occasions by England at international level, is yet to agree fresh terms with the Eagles despite starting nine of their last 12 Premier League games.

Whilst Cahill's involvement this season has been limited due to several injury issues, he has illustrated at times that he is still capable of competing at this level despite being in the twilight of his career.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This would be a coup by Derby if they can convince Cahill to join the club this summer as they unquestionably need to add to their back-line following the departures of loanees Teden Mengi, George Edmundson and Matt Clarke.

As well possessing a great deal of experience at the highest level, the former Chelsea man has managed to average a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.60 in the top-flight for Palace this season.

However, any potential deal for Cahill may depend on whether he is willing to take a pay-cut as Derby will not be able to afford the £65,000 per week wages that the defender reportedly earns at Selhurst Park due to their current financial situation.

Furthermore, when you consider that the defender has missed a total of 15 games this season due to injury, there is no guarantee that he will be able to maintain his fitness if he does opt to make the move to Pride Park and thus signing him would be somewhat of a risk.

