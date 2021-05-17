Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh reportedly had a swift response from UFC president Dana White when making an enquiry about Georges St-Pierre.

Whether you like it or not, exhibition boxing has exploded in popularity as people look for new ways to entertain themselves, and now everyone else wants to get in on the act.

Triller has captured a sizeable chunk of the industry, thanks largely to a ragtag group of celebrity guests, sports legends and social media stars who have catapulted it into the spotlight.

The likes of Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr and Ben Askren have all fought under its banner.

But it appears as though they may have gone a step too far as far as White is concerned.

Reports in recent weeks revealed that Oscar de la Hoya is eyeing a comeback fight to make his return to the ring - with Georges St-Pierre the frontrunner to face him.

According to Kavanaugh himself, Triller then reached out to the UFC to sound out a potential deal for the former UFC middleweight champion.

However, White responded quickly with a resounding rejection, which has left the ex-Hollywood honcho rather frustrated.

"Dana White and the UFC just blocked Georges St-Pierre from fighting Oscar De La Hoya," Kavanaugh wrote on Instagram. "It is a big payday for GSP and both he and Oscar’s dream to fight each other.

"Dana would rather hold back those who put the UFC where it is and why?

"Snoop Dogg, Jake Paul, Mario Lopez, Teofimo Lopez, Kevin Iole.

"I’ve tried to call and text Dana at least 5 times to make it work for both parties not even the courtesy of a return call.

"And he’s trying to get Jake Paul to fight for the UFC now? Making him offers?

"Just hurting his own people and chasing ours."

St-Pierre himself hasn't shown much interest in coming out of retirement, and is instead pursuing a career as an actor, as he recently starred in the Disney+ series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.'

The two-time UFC welterweight champion last fought in November 2017, when he defeated Michael Bisping, and despite teasing a super-fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, he finally appears to be at peace.

GSP has also linked up with fellow martial arts icon Bas Rutten for the upcoming Karate Combat: Season 3. The French-Canadian will provide live in-depth analysis and commentary as the world's top karate fighters go toe-to-toe in The Pit, Karate Combat’s state-of-the art fighting arena.

