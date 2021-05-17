Leeds latest news: Tyler Roberts yet to agree to new deal despite contract offer

Leeds United have offered Tyler Roberts a new contract in an attempt to keep him at the club, according to Football Insider.

They claim the 22-year-old is yet to agree to the offer on the table amid interest from the likes of Newcastle United.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa is understood to value his versatility and sanctioned the decision to offer Roberts a new long-term contract, though the proposal remains on the table as things stand.

Were Leeds to sell Roberts - who they signed in a deal that could one day be worth up to £4m from West Bromwich Albion in 2018 - they would reportedly be looking for around £10m, more than double what they paid.

How long does Roberts have left on his Leeds contract?

Perhaps part of the reason as to why Leeds are so keen to tie him down to a new deal is because of the fact Roberts' contract (thought to be worth in the region of £3.5k-per-week via SpotRac) currently expires next summer.

At 22 and clearly highly rated by Bielsa, losing him to a Premier League rival could be reasonably gutting.

How many goals has Roberts scored this season?

Despite impressing his manager, Roberts hasn't actually been able to score this season.

25 Premier League games have yielded only two assists, though some of his underlying numbers are promising.

10 of 24 shots this season have been on target, representing a respectable 41.7% ratio (via FBREF), the third-highest in the squad for anyone to have played in over four league games so far and Roberts has also recorded the second-highest number of carries into the opposition's final third per game (2.28).

How many positions can Roberts play?

The report reveals that Bielsa believes that Wales international is capable of playing up front, as well as a number ten or even deeper in central midfield.

Interestingly, Transfermarkt's positional data notes he's already played in three different positions alone this season.

What has Marcelo Bielsa said about Roberts?

Speaking to Leeds Live back in February, Bielsa challenged the player to start proving himself more consistently and, given he's featured in every Premier League game since, Roberts may well have done in that in his manager's eyes.

"What Tyler needs is to play with continuity, but not because anyone is missing but because he deserves to keep his place," he said.

"Depending on this we will see if he is able to consolidate himself as a Premier League player or not."

