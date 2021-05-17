Everton latest news: Carlo Ancelotti still admired by Real Madrid amid Zidane doubts

Carlo Ancelotti could be a target for Real Madrid this summer should Zinedine Zidane leave his post, according to the print edition of The Sunday Mirror (page 74).

What is the latest Everton news?

They claim the Italian - who famously won Real's long-awaited tenth European Cup in 2014 - is a candidate for the Spanish giants.

While a move to appoint club legend Raul is reportedly seen as more realistic, there is a growing belief Zidane will resign for a second time at the end of the season, meaning Ancelotti is on their radar.

Though Florentino Perez did sack the 61-year-old in 2015, Ancelotti is understood to command a huge amount of respect in Madrid given his initial run.

How long does Carlo Ancelotti have left on his contract?

A big name appointment for Everton and someone capable of bringing players such as James Rodriguez to the club, top brass at Goodison Park surely won't make it easy for Real if they do move for Ancelotti.

Indeed, he still has over three years to run on a contract thought (via The Daily Express) to see him earn around £11.5m a year, so anyone trying to get him out of that deal would surely have a substantial fee to pay.

What has Florentino Perez said about Ancelotti?

Even after sacking Ancelotti, Madrid president Perez talked up the former AC Milan and Chelsea coach, so there would appear to be a huge amount of respect there.

“During these two years Carlo Ancelotti has earned the affection of the Board of Directors, of me personally and of the supporters," he said to the club's official website in 2015.

"He forms part of our history as the coach with whom we won la Décima, but as we all know, the demands are huge at Real Madrid and we believe the time has come for a change of direction that will allow us to win more titles and reach our peak competitive level ahead of a new era."

Would Ancelotti go back to Real Madrid?

Clearly, Madrid are one of - if not the - biggest clubs in the world and will always likely carry a certain allure.

Still, Ancelotti has little left to prove and has previously spoken about how much he enjoys life at Everton and would like to build something substantial ahead of their eventual stadium move.

"I would like to stay as long as possible," he said to BBC Sport in February.

"I would like to be there when the new stadium will be opened. It will be a good achievement for me, of course.

"I think to finish the contract in 2024 you did a good job and when you did a good job the contract will not be stopped in 2024, it will continue."

After all, he's already been sacked by Madrid after winning the Champions League and finishing second behind a Barcelona side who won a historic treble in 2015. Outside of constantly winning La Liga and the top prize in European football, there appears to be little a manager can do to ensure job security.

