Harry Kane could be on the brink of leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

After more than 300 appearances and 200 goals for his boyhood club, the England skipper appears to be angling for a move away from north London this summer on the back of a stunning report.

Sky Sports sensationally claimed on Monday night that Kane had informed Tottenham of his desire to leave the club and wants a potential move to be resolved ahead of the European Championships.

Kane linked with Spurs exit

However, perhaps the most fascinating detail was that some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League were amongst those interested in securing Kane's signature over the coming weeks.

That's because Sky claimed that Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City had all been in contact with Kane's representatives in order to secure a massive cross-Premier League deal.

It would certainly be remarkable to see Kane turning out in any one of those jerseys but at 27 years old, it could be the move he needs in order to secure the major honours that his quality deserves.

Breaking: Harry Kane to leave Tottenham (Football Terrace)

Potential cross-Premier League move

Now, that's all well and good, but which of those English options would actually make the most sense for Kane? Well, fear not, ladies and gents, because that's exactly what we're here to solve.

On the back of Sky's remarkable report, we sought to imagine what Chelsea, City and United's starting XI would look like for the 2021/22 campaign if Kane was leading their line.

Truth be told, Kane moving to any of the division's top sides would likely propel them towards the title, but to say that the three potential line-ups are staggering would be a huge understatement.

Potential starting XIs with Kane

Besides, while we know that Kane would be leading the line in the number nine position for all three clubs, it's the quality around him that makes you wonder just how many goals he would score.

So, why don't you try that exercise yourself by checking out the world-beating starting XIs below:

Chelsea with Kane

Man City with Kane

Man Utd with Kane

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Is there anything more terrifying than that City XI?!

Pep Guardiola's men have romped their way to yet another Premier League title despite basically not having a number nine, so just imagine how much they'd thrive with the division's leading goalscorer.

For me, I think the Etihad Stadium is the most logical destination for all parties involved, duly solving the void left by Sergio Aguero and giving the highest likelihood of winning trophies for Kane.

Transfer News Live - Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Kane, Sancho, Messi

Chelsea would be next on my list, particularly given Thomas Tuchel's strong start at the club, but they are certainly the less reliable squad with so many of their players adapting to English football.

As for United, I think they need Kane the least on the back of renewing Edinson Cavani's contract, investing in Mason Greenwood's future and the fact Jadon Sancho appears to be their top target.

However, regardless of who Kane chooses if he decides to leave Spurs, there's no denying that a move from one 'big six' rival to another would shake up the Premier League in potentially game-changing ways.

News Now - Sport News