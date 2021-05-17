Alisson Becker did a goal. A ball-into-the-net goal. A spherical-object-over-the-line-without-VAR-buggering-it-up goal. Seriously.

I can't believe it, you can't believe it, we all can't believe it and if you asked the cashier at your local newsagents whether they can believe it, they'd probably look deep into your soul, pause thoughtfully and then reply: "I can't believe it."

I actually told my mother about the horrendous story of me being mauled by a pack of leather-jacket clad flamingoes on the way to Sainsbury's yesterday, before casually mentioning that Alisson had scored for Liverpool - and she only believed the first part.

Alisson's incredible goal vs West Brom

I mean, seriously, if an alien spaceship descended upon the West Bromwich Albion penalty area when Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped in his corner and a little green man scored a bicycle kick, it probably still would have been more believable.

Or to put it another way: it was total madness. But it was exactly the sort of madness that makes the Premier League so incredibly entertaining - and it also does Liverpool no end of favours in the Champions League hunt.

In fact, I'd even go as far as saying that if the Reds, Leicester City and Chelsea can't be separated on the final day, then it only makes sense that their goalkeepers should go head-to-head in a play-off tournament.

West Brom vs Liverpool Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

It's the only fair thing to do and let's face it, we'd all pay to see that.

GIVEMESPORT Awards

And try as Edouard Mendy and Kasper Schmeichel might to get the better of Liverpool's number one, you just know that he'd wallop home a bagful of headers like a peak Andy Carroll to send the Merseysiders through to Europe.

So, with that beautiful thought in mind and before I declare the word 'believe' more than Cher's life after love, let's bask in the latest round of the GMS Awards which I have a sneaky suspicion might include the Liverpool hero...

Goal of the week

Alisson Becker vs West Bromwich Albion

Go on, call us romantics, but we couldn't help giving Alisson the plaque for creating one of the finest Premier League moments of all time with a header that Cristiano Ronaldo would have been proud of.

Sure, Youri Tielemans' FA Cup screamer, Ferran Torres' outrageous back-heel flick and Erling Braut Haaland's cup final stunner were all technically better goals but come on, guys, feel the love and accept that Alisson deserves the win.

Player of the week

Ante Rebic

It was raining hat-tricks this week with Carlos Bacca, Arkadiusz Milik and Torres all giving me a selection headache with their stunning trebles, while Juan Cuadrado and Thiago Alcantara also had a strong seven days.

However, it's Rebic who sneaks ahead by a nose hair courtesy of his 10/10 performance in AC Milan's 7-0 annihilation of Torino, smashing home a 12-minute hat-trick and even notching an assist for good measure.

Manager of the week

Brendan Rodgers

Could it be anyone else? Fair play to Jurgen Klopp, Ralph Hasenhüttl, Gennaro Gattuso, Diego Simeone and Unai Emery for their own brilliant weeks, but what Rodgers has achieved at Leicester is truly historic.

The ex-Liverpool boss opened the week with a superb 2-1 win at Manchester United, before guiding the Foxes to their first ever FA Cup triumph with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

Game of the week

Levante 3-3 Barcelona

Where do we even start? Judging between games is tough at the best of times, never mind when Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Schalke vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Benfica vs Sporting Lisbon and Genoa vs Atalanta were all blockbusters.

But for its significance to the gripping La Liga title race, we're edging the gong to Levante's heroic comeback against Barcelona, recovering from 2-0 and 3-2 down to derail Lionel Messi's hopes of conquering Spain.

Outrageous skill of the week

Franck Ribery vs Napoli

Special shoutout to Ronaldo for flattening Sassuolo's Vlad Chiricheș with some old-school step-overs, but we couldn't look past Ribery throwing us back to his Ballon d'Or-contending days with Fiorentina.

In fact, we would be talking about the Bayern Munich icon for Puskas Award contention had he rounded off his astonishing display of dribbling during the Napoli defeat with the finishing touch that it deserved.

Fallon d'Floor

Juan Cuadrado vs Inter Milan

Is this a little harsh? Maybe, but it's been a dire week in the world of diving and give or take Thomas Partey picking up a few simulation accusations, Juventus' soft second penalty against Inter Milan was the most suspicious of the bunch.

While some fans think that Cuadrado deliberately moved his foot into Ivan Perisic, duly winning a spot-kick that he would convert himself, the Colombian's theatrical fall to the Turin turf looks questionable either way.

Strangest punditry of the week

Richard Keys

Don't get me wrong, United fielding such a weak team against Leicester was a bizarre sight to behold, but the ever-controversial Keys couldn't help capitalising on the complicated issue with his latest hot take.

And his rant on beIN Sports peaked when he suggested that United should have been forced to field an identical starting XI for the game against Liverpool two days later, remarking: "So play this team Thursday night!"

I'm sorry, Richard, but in a constricted season where professional footballers have been put through the wringer at the best of times, I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can be forgiven for rotating on the back of a last-gasp fixture change that wasn't his fault.

Disasterclass of the week

Jorginho vs Arsenal

Yes, yes, yes, I'm well aware that Jorginho has been playing fantastically recently, so this isn't an indictment of his entire display against the Gunners, but boy did that wayward back-pass prove costly.

The Italian midfielder threw Kepa Arrizabalaga under the bus with a terrible delivery that needed scraping off the goal-line, paving the way for Emile Smith Rowe to find the net and derail Chelsea's week in the process.

Tweet of the week

Liverpool

Am I a tiny bit obsessed with Alisson's last-minute winner? You're damn right, but I like to think that everybody with a heart feels similarly and you've got to applaud the Liverpool social media admin for reacting to the carnage so brilliantly.

Not only did the Reds hilariously have a goal graphic pre-prepared for their Brazilian shot-stopper, but they practically won Twitter with their amusing Man of the Match poll that consisted of Alisson, Alisson, Alisson and um, Alisson.

Craziest bet of the week

Insane loss on horse racing

Sigh, it's another week without the type of mind-blowing accumulator that we live for - did nobody at all put money on Alisson to score?! - but fear not, because we have a wild horse-racing bet to tide you over.

According to The Sun, one punter casually lost an eye-watering £82,000 when they bizarrely placed a last-minute bet on a horse race in Japan, only to watch 20-1 outsider North Luciole never even threaten the lead. Ouch.

Sunday League award

Arjen Robben cycling home

Ever heard of Robben? He's just this footballer bloke who did some stuff with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea, playing in Champions League and World Cup finals. Blah blah blah - no big deal, right?

Well, just imagine the absolute scenes when you're driving along and you see said player casually cycling home after providing two assists for Groningen. If that doesn't remind you of Sunday League chaos, then I don't know what will.

S***housery of the week

Sky Sports' Steven Gerrard graphic

Ok, sure, what Sky Sports were saying in their graphic was nothing short of plain and simple fact, nor were they genuinely digging the knife into Gerrard, but it's not hard to see why it made so many football fans chuckle.

It's crazy to think that a Liverpool icon like Gerrard has taken this long to get his hands on a league trophy, famously missing out on the feat at Anfield, but he thoroughly deserved the glory for a fantastic season at Rangers.

Roy Keane award

Bruno Fernandes vs Liverpool

In a week where Keane also gave an amusing rant on why he doesn't like managers hugging and high-fiving their players, the United legend outdid himself with a typically brutal reaction to Bruno Fernandes' display against Liverpool.

With Fernandes coming under fire for his on-field antics during the 4-2 defeat, Keane casually remarked on Sky Sports: "I'll be critical of Bruno Fernandes. He spent half the night crying on the pitch." Brilliant.

Urban Dictionary of the week

Word: Suarez (verb)

Definition: Proving everybody wrong when they were accused of being too old

In a sentence: Boy did Reginald regret breaking up with Sandra because of their eight-year age gap - she's gone on to make him look like an absolute mug. While Reginald is moping about on his sofa, Sandra is in the prime of her life and reaching heights he never could have imagined.

Managerial innuendo of the week

Sam Allardyce

"I'm prepared to feel the good side; the turnaround, working with footballers to try and get them to play better but to also understand what's needed at this level, whatever position they play in."

We get the picture, Big Sam, you're up for anything...

TV Burp award

The most unexpected rendition of 'Lose Yourself' from the motion picture '8 Mile' of the week

"His palms are Messi, Van de Beek, Neymar and Pele. Vomit on his sweater already - Javier Zanetti."

An emotional moment for Alisson

Did you hear the Liverpool goalkeeper scored a goal? Me neither, I don't think we've rammed it down people's throats enough.

Ok, jokes aside, Alisson scoring that glorious winner at The Hawthorns truly was a special Premier League moment and one that - by all accounts - couldn't have happened to a nicer bloke.

It was clear by Alisson's reaction at full-time that the glory of scoring for Liverpool stirred in him great emotion on the back of losing his father, Jose Agostinho Becker, in a tragic drowning accident in February.

"I hope he was here to see it, I'm sure he is celebrating with God at his side," Alisson movingly reflected on Sky Sports.

And on a day where lockdown restrictions are lifting in the United Kingdom, the thought of lost lives couldn't be a more poignant one and Alisson is far from alone in having waved goodbye to family and friends this year.

Whether you're sat at home in front of your television or scoring a last-minute goal for Liverpool, that grief doesn't become any less painful, but making those late loved ones proud is a cathartic, powerful and earnest endeavour nonetheless.

In that respect, I think we can safely say that Alisson's strike from the heavens was as much a 'Hand of God' as any 1986 shenanigans. The beautiful game, huh, what would we do without it?

