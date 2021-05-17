Pep Guardiola is a Premier League-winning manager for the third time in his career.

Having led Manchester City to the 2020/21 crown at a canter, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach can pull up a seat at the table of the greatest managers in the division's history.

The Citizens were confirmed as champions last week when Manchester United failed in their attempt to close the gap, slumping to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Man City win the Premier League

City will have to wait until the final home game of the season to get their hands on the trophy itself, but make no mistake that members of the team will already have commenced the celebrations.

In fact, Guardiola and his coaching staff couldn't help cracking open a few beers last week when City conquered England for the fifth time since the 1992 rebranding.

According to the Guardian, Guardiola said of the title celebrations: “It was so nice. The unexpected parties are the nicest ones.

Man City's title celebrations

"If you organise a big party they are normally more boring than last Tuesday. We came here in our [Covid] bubble. We drank a bit, we danced, we hugged a lot, we remembered how good it was.

"Then at 11.30pm, 15 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the night. I was not in perfect condition to decide [which one] – but all of them were so good.

“Here in England parties are always just alcohol, and I don’t understand why. But the moment [they] brought the pizzas was perfect. It was a nice moment, all together here. We celebrated really well.”

Amazing Guardiola video emerges

Wise words, Pep, but new footage has emerged this week that suggests the City coach had a much better night than he was letting onto.

That's because an amazing video uploaded by Twitter user @BeersnBlues, which appears to have been taken at said party, shows Guardiola smoking a cigar and singing along to 'Don't Look Back in Anger'.

It really does need to be seen to be appreciated in all its glory, so grab your cagoule and round-lensed sunglasses as you prepare to witness Guardiola belting out Oasis like there's no tomorrow:

You weren't kidding when you said you 'celebrated really well' were you, Pep?

A well-deserved victory

All jokes aside, Guardiola and City definitely deserved to let their hair down after what has proven to be one of the most gruelling seasons in the history of English football.

No doubt the beers won't have been flowing too late in the evening because there are still games to play, but City can now put their feet up safe in the knowledge that they are kings of England.

Kings of Europe, on the other hand? Well, we'll just have to wait and see, but they stand a pretty good chance just as long as Guardiola isn't feeling too hungover in the technical area.

