Liverpool quiz: Which of these former Reds stars have scored at the Euros? You'll never guess!

With the European Championship set to get underway this summer, a host of Liverpool stars will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of some of the club's previous players by creating memorable moments at the tournament.

Whilst Fernando Torres failed to win a top-flight title during his professional career, he did help Spain triumph in Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 by netting in both finals.

Meanwhile, the mercurial Mario Balotelli was in fantastic form for Italy during the latter of the two aforementioned tournaments as he played a key role in helping them set-up a showdown with Torres' national side.

Whereas former Liverpool icons Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen were unable to inspire England to success, Jordan Henderson will be hoping to end his country's 55-year wait for an international trophy this summer by making a return to fitness for the tournament.

Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara will also be determined to guide their respective countries to victory whilst the likes of Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri and Ozan Kabak are also likely to feature in next month's competition.

Here, in our latest Liverpool quiz, we take a look back at 15 former players and ask you whether they have scored at the Euros during their respective careers.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Reds fans!

