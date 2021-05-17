Tottenham manager search: Daniel Levy keen on Bayern Munich boss

According to the Telegraph, Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick is of interest to Tottenham as the search for their new manager continues.

What's the latest news involving Hansi Flick?

Flick is a figure of interest to Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy according to the Telegraph, and he is a possibility for the managerial position at the North London club.

In April Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho, who has since been recruited by Roma and will join the Serie A club as manager next season. Ryan Mason has been caretaker manager following the Portuguese's exit.

Are Tottenham likely to get him?

Unfortunately for Spurs fans, probably not.

It has been widely suggested that Flick looks set to take charge of the German national team upon the departure of Joachim Low, who is set to leave his role as manager after the upcoming European Championships.

It was recently confirmed that Flick would be leaving the club at the end of the season to be replaced by RB Leipzig manager Julien Naglesmann, who will take charge this summer.

What is Flick's win rate at Bayern Munich?

According to Transfermarkt, Flick has won 69 of his last 85 games as Bayern coach which equates to 2.53 points per match.

The German has a highly decorated trophy cabinet and has won the Bundesliga twice, the Champions League, the German Cup, the Club World Cup, the Super Cup and the German Super Cup.

Flick also played a part in Germany's 2014 World Cup win as he was assistant manager to Low, before taking up the role of sporting director for the German Football Association.

Are Spurs missing out?

Appointing a Champions League winning manager would be a huge coup for Levy. Despite Flick's lack of experience as the main man in the dugout prior to the Bayern job, it's difficult to ignore his success at the Bundesliga giants and a man of his stature would certainly be one of the better options available to Spurs.

However, according to the Telegraph, the search for Tottenham's next manager is proving tricky and they are struggling to find someone that suffices all factors.

The names reported include Brighton's Graham Potter, Fulham's Scott Parker and Southampton's Ralph Hassenhuttl - all of which lack the wow factor in comparison to Flick and wallow in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Levy has already faced several blows in his pursuit of a top manager, as the likes of Nagelsmann, Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers have all reportedly demonstrated their desire to work elsewhere.

Tottenham are now several weeks on from Mourinho's departure and it's still no clearer who will take charge at the club next season.

