Tyson Fury has ditched the booze in the build-up to his super fight against Anthony Joshua this summer - despite admitting he was downing '12 pints a day'.

The undefeated Brit, who beat former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, will finally get his shot at his fellow Brit on August 14, when he puts his WBC and Ring heavyweight straps on the line against his opponent's WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO world titles in a mouth-watering clash.

However, Wilder's arbitration ruling may throw a spanner in the works, although The Gypsy King doesn't seem to be too concerned as he is currently living the high life in Las Vegas, where he is regularly mobbed by fans at restaurants, casinos and clubs.

But that might all be about to change if recent reports are to be believed.

According to The Sun, Fury has decided to give up drinking alcohol for the time being as he prepares for the biggest bout of his life.

"Tyson has kicked the booze on the head for good," a source said to The Sun.

"It is not because of the boxing, because he can always get in shape for fights and obviously doesn’t drink during training camps.

"Tyson is doing this for himself and his family — especially his wife Paris.

"And he reckons it is the best way to be a great dad and stay in shape physically and mentally."

The 32-year-old Fury (30-0-1, 21 KO's) said in March he had fallen into old habits as he had grown fed up with the delay in making his fight with Joshua.

"I have stopped training at the moment, I am on holiday," Fury said to iFL TV. "I am drinking anything between eight, 10, 12 pints of lager a day, at the minute.

"But I am not eating so I am getting my calories through alcohol.

"I have trained and trained and trained with no progress so I am now a man of leisure."

However, it appears he has now changed his mind after he promised it will be "the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet earth."

Fury hasn't fought since he defeated Wilder in February 2020 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. A year and a half away from the sport is a lifetime in boxing, especially in the prime of a fighter's career.

And after reuniting with SugarHill Steward, it's clear that Fury is pulling out all the stops to ensure he stays undefeated when the dust finally settles in Saudi Arabia.

It also appears that Fury will do the bulk of his training in Sin City ahead of the Aug. 14 showdown with Joshua. Fury has previously spent his time training at his home base in Morecambe and a makeshift camp he's cobbled together in Las Vegas for past fights.

