Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Moses Odubajo's future

With the dust having now settled from what was an extremely disappointing 2020/21 campaign for Sheffield Wednesday, it will be intriguing to see what plans manager Darren Moore has in place for the upcoming transfer window.

Considering that the Owls are set for a year in League One, it wouldn't be at all surprising if there is a mass exodus of players this summer as the club's performances last season left a lot to be desired.

Whereas Wednesday will be determined to keep the likes of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass at Hillsborough due to the fact that they were both able to produce positive performances in the second-tier, team-mate Moses Odubajo could potentially move on if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Yorkshire Live, the defender has been offered deals by several unnamed sides.

It is understood that Moore is keen to keep Odubajo at Hillsborough and is contemplating offering him a new contract in an attempt to deter interest from elsewhere.

The 27-year-old, who is valued at £630k on Transfermarkt, will become a free-agent next month if he fails to agree to fresh terms with the Owls.

Odubajo was limited to just 22 appearances in all competitions last season as he suffered a serious hamstring injury in January.

Blessed with a wealth of experience at Championship level having featured in this division on 157 occasions, it will be intriguing to see whether the defender is willing to drop down to League One at this stage of his career.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Odubajo didn't exactly set the second-tier alight with his performances last season, he could potentially thrive in a lower division and thus it is hardly a surprise that Moore wants to keep him.

An extremely versatile player, the former Brentford man has illustrated in recent years that he is capable of featuring as a winger, a centre-back and as a full-back.

Providing that Odubajo is able to make a full recovery from his hamstring issue, there is no reason why he cannot help Wednesday bounce back next year if he is willing to stay at the club.

However, if teams from the Championship are interested in the defender, the Owls may not be able to prevent him from leaving this summer as he could be tempted by the proposition of playing at a higher level.

