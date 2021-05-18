Tottenham transfer news: Hugo Lloris makes decision after talks with Daniel Levy

Tottenham Hotspur star Hugo Lloris has held talks with Daniel Levy about his future at the club, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

They claim the 2018 World Cup winner is ready to end speculation he could move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer and potentially even extend his stay in North London by way of a new contract.

Indeed, talks between him and Levy are believed to have happened and staying with Spurs currently looks like the most likely outcome for 34-year-old.

How long does Lloris have left on his contract?

As it stands, the former Lyon custodian will be out of contract in the summer of 2022.

Thought to be earning around £100k-per-week (via SpotRac), he remains a crucial figure for Spurs, starting all of their Premier League and Carabao Cup games so far, as well the final two fixtures in Europa League.

How many goals has Lloris conceded this season?

Despite being criticised by the likes of Trevor Sinclair this season, Lloris has proven to be one of the most effective shot-stoppers in the Premier League.

The 'post-shot expected goals' judges how likely a goalkeeper is to save a chance based on how good the opportunity is for the attacker, with positive numbers indicating an above-average ability to keep goals out.

Of the 'keepers to have played in the Premier League this year, FBREF data shows how two players have amassed a higher total than Lloris, whose +5.3 rating suggests he's directly stopped almost six goals more than what would have been expected of him.

So, if it weren't for the veteran Frenchman, perhaps Tottenham would have conceded even more than the 41 times they have so far.

What goalkeepers have Tottenham been linked with?

The likes of Sam Johnstone and Nick Pope have been touted as potential replacements for Lloris though, crucially, neither of them can match him in terms of post-shot expected goals.

Clearly, Lloris can't go on forever and perhaps the fact he's second-bottom when it comes to crosses successfully claimed this season does suggest there's a weakness in his game but, frankly, he remains an elite-level shot-stopper at the very least.

What did Jose Mourinho say about Lloris?

Back in December, former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho roundly praised Lloris despite conceding a frustrating goal during a draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

“My goalkeeper is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League so I would never be critical of the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, period,” he said (via BT Sport).

