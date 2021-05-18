Just 24 hours after WrestleMania Backlash, Monday Night RAW returned to The ThunderDome.

WWE Superstars from the Red Brand were in action once again, with an Open Challenge for the WWE Championship headlining the show.

The likes of AJ Styles, Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Sheamus were all in action too. So let's get into it. Check out the full results from RAW below.

Drew McIntyre objected to being excluded from Bobby Lashley’s open challenge

One night after successfully defending the WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley celebrated with several lovely ladies in the ring as MVP announced that The All Mighty would hold an open challenge to anyone but The Monster Among Men or the Scottish Superstar.

In response to the exclusion, McIntyre wasted little time knocking the titleholder out of the squared circle.

AJ Styles def. Elias by Disqualification

One half of the RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles' match against Elias came to an abrupt end when Jaxson Ryker knocked The Phenomenal One off the apron as he was set to hit the Phenomenal Forearm. The interference left Styles' personal colossus Omos fuming.

Alexa’s Playground with special guests Natalya & Tamina

Alexa Bliss (and Lilly) welcomed the new Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina onto Alexa’s Playground.

Angel Garza def. Drew Gulak

Angel Garza unleashed a one-sided assault on Drew Gulak all the way to his victory. After the bell, he fulfilled a recent threat by stuffing a rose down Gulak’s throat.

Kofi Kingston def. Randy Orton

One week after Randy Orton decided to RKO The New Day, Xavier Woods distracted The Viper by playing his trombone Francesca and paved the way for Kofi Kingston to overcome WWE's Apex Predator with the quick pin.

After the matchup, a frustrated Riddle shoved Woods as Orton took his leave.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

In the title rematch between new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina and their predecessors Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler, strange flames suddenly emerged from the turnbuckle closest to an interfering Reginald and sent him flying to the ringside floor in pain.

The commotion allowed the titleholders to reign supreme with the Heart Attack.

As they raised their titles into the air, the chilling laughter of Alexa Bliss could be heard throughout the ThunderDome.

United States Champion Sheamus def. Ricochet

At WrestleMania Backlash, United States Champion Sheamus overcame Ricochet without putting the title on the line.

That didn't stop his defeated opponent from walking out with The Celtic Warrior’s hat and coat in mock defiance.

Although Ricochet took the titleholder to the limit in their RAW rematch 24 hours later, Sheamus emerged victorious with the Brogue Kick.

Asuka def. Charlotte Flair

Fresh off retaining the RAW Women’s Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash, Rhea Ripley got a ringside seat to watch The Empress take on The Queen.

The Nightmare decided to mess with Charlotte and threw her off her game enough for Asuka to claim the pin as her opponent was attempting to lock in the Figure-Eight Leglock.

Damian Priest def. John Morrison in a Lumberjack Match

Damian Priest and Miz’s WrestleMania Backlash Lumberjack Match took a strange turn last night when the Lumberjacks turned out to be zombies.

Despite the calamity of that frightening encounter, though, Damian Priest returned to RAW unscathed to overcome John Morrison with Hit the Lights in an extremely hard-fought Lumberjack Match.

Kofi Kingston def. Bobby Lashley

Although Kofi Kingston answered Bobby Lashley’s open challenge, MVP dropped a bombshell right before the action started by stating at the last second that the contest was not for the WWE Title!

Xavier Woods began to distract The All Mighty by playing his trombone Francesca once again. As a result, the referee turned his attention toward Woods to eject him from ringside.

When MVP attempted to take advantage of this distraction and hit Kofi with his cane, Drew McIntyre emerged to grab it away at the last second and strike Lashley with it instead. This paved the way for Kingston to score a non-title win over the WWE Champion.

The fallout from WrestleMania Backlash continues this week on Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

