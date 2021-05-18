Rangers transfer news: Lewis Ferguson deal could be on if Aberdeen hint at sale

Rangers have been tracking Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson and could rival Watford in an attempt to sign him this summer should they get any indication the midfielder could be sold, according to The Scottish Sun.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Despite finally getting their hands on the Scottish Premiership title over the course of the weekend, plans had already begun in earnest ahead of next season.

Given the problems Celtic are facing heading into next year's title defence for the Ibrox giants, this could be a real chance to build something substantial for Rangers and extend their dominance beyond just one campaign.

With that in mind, they are said to have looked at signing Ferguson who was recently the subject of a failed £2m bid from newly-promoted Watford.

How much would Ferguson cost to sign?

The report claims that any increase on the £2m offer could tempt Aberdeen into a sale despite the fact that new manager Stephen Glass wants to build his team around the 21-year-old.

Currently, he is valued at £2.7m by Transfermarkt and has over three years to run on his contract at Pittodrie, so it doesn't seem as if the Dons are in desperate need to sell if they don't feel whatever valuation they've put on the player is close to being met.

How well has Lewis Ferguson played this season?

Despite a relatively disappointing campaign for Aberdeen as they lost out on the coveted third spot in Scotland, Ferguson enjoyed a positive season on an individual basis.

Starting all 35 games he was available for, the former Hamilton man scored nine times and laid on a further four assists. WhoScored data shows he averaged 1.7 shots per game as well as 0.9 key passes over the same period, figures that would see him rank sixth and eighth in the Rangers squad respectively.

While that might not instantly seem like the most impressive, it's important that this is a young player who could make a step up with a move to Rangers, lining up alongside a higher quality of teammate, so perhaps those averages could rise.

Indeed, of Steven Gerrard's current midfield options, no one scored more than Ferguson last season, so bringing that kind of drive from a central position could help further free up the likes of Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi out wide.

What has Kris Boyd said about Ferguson?

Speaking to talkSPORT back in 2018, former Rangers star Kris Boyd compared the player to his uncle Barry (obviously a Gers legend himself).

"Derek McInnes took him to Aberdeen in the summer there," he said (via The Sun).

"There are similarities of [father] Derek and Barry (Ferguson) in him in terms of he can start moves off, gets in the box and arrives late."

“Yesterday he scored a free-kick. We’ve seen the goal against Burnley as well and obviously the header from the corner last week against Rangers in the semi-finals.

“He can score goals and is definitely somebody who’s got a talent."

